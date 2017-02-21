Security breach at JFK Airport reported

Story highlights Port Authority says 11 people walked past airport security at JFK without being screened

TSA says the "possible security breach" only affected three people

(CNN) A security incident at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday has federal and local authorities at odds over what happened.

The Port Authority says that 11 people went through an unattended TSA PreCheck security checkpoint at the airport around 6 a.m. Monday.

The TSA alerted Port Authority about the lapse roughly two hours later, according to Joe Pentangelo, the senior police public information officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. By that time though, they could not find the 11 people as the "travelers in question boarded various flights," Pentangelo said in a statement.

Port Authority police identified three of the passengers who went through the unattended checkpoint through video and sought to identify the remaining eight.

Meanwhile, the TSA called the incident a "possible security incident" and said it had affected just three passengers.