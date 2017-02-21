North Korea's history of covert operations and secret killings

(CNN) South Korea has accused North Korean agents of being behind the sudden death of Kim Jong Nam -- son of former dictator Kim Jong Il -- on February 15 in Kuala Lumpur airport.

Kim was reportedly grabbed from behind and a poison liquid or rag put in his face, in an act South Korean lawmakers said was "terrorism" by the North.

If these allegations are true, it won't be the first time Pyongyang has used covert operatives overseas to carry out its aims, sometimes with deadly results.

Bombing of Korean Air Flight 858

Former North Korean spy Kim Hyon-hui now lives in the South.

On November 29, 1987, Korean Air Flight 858 exploded in mid-air, killing all 115 people on board.