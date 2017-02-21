Kim Jong Nam: More N. Koreans being sought; break-in attempt at mortuary

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) Malaysian authorities want to speak with a North Korean embassy worker and airline employee as part of their investigation into the murder of Kim Jong Nam, according to Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar.

However, in a news conference Wednesday, Bakar said North Korean authorities were not cooperating.

Bakar also said that security had been increased at the mortuary where Kim's body is being held after an attempted break-in.

Kim Jong Nam was the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He died last Monday after a suspected poisoning at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

