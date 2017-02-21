Former top Hong Kong official sentenced to 20 months in prison

Story highlights Donald Tsang guilty of misconduct in public office

Charges stem from a Shenzhen penthouse he intended as a retirement home

Hong Kong (CNN) Hong Kong's former leader has been jailed for 20 months, becoming the city's highest-ranking official to be put behind bars.

Donald Tsang, who was Chief Executive from 2005 to 2012, was jailed by the High Court for 20 months after he was found guilty by a jury of misconduct in public office, according to broadcaster RTHK

The charges stem from a luxury penthouse in Shenzhen, across the Chinese border, that the 72-year-old former leader intended to use as a retirement home.

According to RTHK, Justice Andrew Chan told the court the seriousness of the case was due to Tsang's high position and the "breach of trust was an important and significant aspect in his criminality."

Read More