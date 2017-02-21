Breaking News

Exploring Las Pozas: an Escher-like playground in the Mexican jungle

By Mathew O'Neil, The Spaces

Updated 8:14 PM ET, Tue February 21, 2017

Las Pozas (&quot;the pools&quot;) is a unique collection of concrete sculptures, located in a forest just outside of Mexico City.
Las Pozas ("the pools") is a unique collection of concrete sculptures, located in a forest just outside of Mexico City.
The concrete sculptures are the work of British poet Edward James.
The concrete sculptures are the work of British poet Edward James.
The sculptures were constructed between 1949 and 1984.
The sculptures were constructed between 1949 and 1984.
The collection cost $5 million to build.
The collection cost $5 million to build.
In order to fund the project, James sold off his collection of surrealist art.
In order to fund the project, James sold off his collection of surrealist art.
James was known to be a big supporter of Surrealist art, including Salvador Dalí and René Magritte.
James was known to be a big supporter of Surrealist art, including Salvador Dalí and René Magritte.
Matthew is a Sydney-based journalist with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. This piece was originally shared to The Spaces.

(CNN)Walking among the concrete structures sprawled throughout the steamy La Huasteca rainforest, there is a sense that you've stepped into an Escher painting: a world of impossible objects that baffle and elude the mind.

But there are other influences too.
The wavy features and warped columns that adorn the serpentine paths, platforms and waterways owe much to the surrealist artwork of Yves Tanguy and Andre Bréton.
This is Las Pozas ("the pools"), a labyrinthine arrangement of buildings, sculptures and trails, interlaced by natural streams and waterfalls, and spread out over more than 20 acres of lush tropical jungle.
    It is the creation of Edward James, an eccentric British poet and philanthropist, known for his patronage of Surrealist artists, including Salvador Dalí and René Magritte. It is a magical place.
    Construction took place between 1949 and 1984.
    It cost roughly $5 million to build, and required the labor of a small town. To pay for his project, James was forced to auction off his extensive collection of Surrealist art. But it was an investment well made.
    He spent long periods of time at Las Pozas throughout the rest of his life, bathing in its pools, writing poetry and tending to his collection of exotic plants and animals.
    Find out more about Las Pozas at The Spaces.