Zimbabwe's Mugabe turns 93; lauds Trump's nationalist stance

Story highlights Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwean leader since 1980, confirms he will run again next year

He praised Donald Trump, agrees with US President's nationalist world view

(CNN) One of Africa's longest-standing leaders has voiced his approval for US President Donald Trump and his nationalist stance.

In an interview with state television broadcaster ZBC-TV to mark his 93rd birthday, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe praised Trump, saying that he agrees with Trump's isolationist position, while encouraging the world to "give him time."

"Well, America for America, America for Americans -- on that we agree," Mugabe said, during the interview, adding "Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans."

It is rare for the strongman to speak highly of any US leader. Although he said he was "surprised" by President Trump's election, he said he "did not like" Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

JUST WATCHED Zimbabwe's society struggles under Mugabe's rule Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Zimbabwe's society struggles under Mugabe's rule 02:43

"I knew she could slap sanctions on us as a legacy," Mugabe said.