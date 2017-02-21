Story highlights Migrants who died are believed to have been trying to cross from Libya to Italy

The Libyan Red Cresent reports that a torn dinghy was found nearby

(CNN) The bodies of 74 migrants have been recovered by the Libyan Red Crescent after washing up on the country's northern coast near the city of Zawiya.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear but a torn rubber dinghy was reportedly found nearby. Volunteers, who responded to a call yesterday morning, say they believe the individuals drowned while trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe

"There are still bodies in the sea but our team could not reach them because the sea is very troubling and they don't have boats so they can't reach them easily," Taha K. Sultan Elbarghathi, international relations officer for the Libyan Red Crescent, told CNN.

"74 have been collected and the rest are expected to wash ashore too," Elbarghathi said, adding that this was the biggest number of bodies retrieved by the local Zawiya branch in a single mission.

He said the bodies are all those of African men, of varying ages; their boat is thought to have got into difficulties at the weekend.

