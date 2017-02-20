Story highlights Michelin Guide awards star to Le Bouche à Oreille in Bourges, about three hours south of Paris

The award is meant for another restaurant with the same name 120 miles away

(CNN) Many chefs strive their entire careers to earn a star in the Michelin Guide, but a bistro and bar in France received the coveted award by mistake.

Michelin released its 2017 French guide earlier this month and one of the newest entries was Le Bouche à Oreille in Bourges, about three hours south of Paris.

The cheery restaurant has red plastic polka-dotted tablecloths and was crowded with workers in their uniforms when CNN affiliate M6 visited. It offers a lunch special that features a buffet of starters, entree, cheese or dessert and wine for €12.50 (about $13.25).

"I really thought it was a joke. But actually it was real," owner Veronique Jacquet said. "My phone is ringing all day long, until late at night ... it's madness."

But the star was intended for another, much fancier, restaurant with the same name about 120 miles away in the village of Boutervilliers.

