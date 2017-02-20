Small plane crashes into Australian mall killing pilot, 4 US citizens

Story highlights Four of five victims were from United States, police said

(CNN) A small chartered plane with five people aboard crashed into a shopping center shortly after takeoff from Melbourne's Essendon airport Tuesday morning, Australian police said.

All five people on board were killed in the crash, according to a police statement . The four passengers were from the United States, while the pilot was Australian.

Greg Reynolds De Haven was on holiday in Australia with his wife, Rosemary, when he was killed.

Texan Greg Reynolds De Haven, 70, was among the passengers killed -- his sister Denelle Wicht told CNN De Haven had been going on a golf outing with some friends during a three-week trip to Australia.

"He was an awesome guy," she said, describing him as athletic, a marathoner and a "man's man."

He was also traveling with his wife, who wasn't on board the plane, Wicht said.

