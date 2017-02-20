Homes damaged, thousands without power after Texas storms

Story highlights
- Teams to survey damage Monday to at least 100 homes in southeast Texas
- in Northern California, flood warning in effect for more than 14 million people
(CNN)Thunderstorms backed by racing winds set off a string of tornado warnings in parts of southeast Texas on Sunday and into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The strong storms, along with intensifying wind shears, may have produced a tornado, the agency said.
At least 100 homes were reported damaged late Sunday in San Antonio, the National Weather Service told CNN. Officials plan to send out teams Monday morning to survey losses.
Nearly 40,000 customers in the San Antonio area remain without power, CPS Energy said. Two minor injuries were reported, officials said.
In Thrall, Texas -- 120 miles northeast of San Antonio -- strong storms after midnight Monday caused a train to partially derail, the weather service told CNN.
Flood fears grow across Northern California
Meanwhile, fears of widespread flooding resurfaced in Northern California as bands of torrential rain pushed through the region.
A flood warning is in effect through Thursday for more than 14 million people in the state's interior counties. Residents are advised to prepare for flooding and possible evacuations, officials said.
The strong Pacific storm is also expected to bring howling winds and mountain snow Monday to central and northern parts of California, the National Weather Service reported.
As a condensed column of moisture moves inland, the water vapor sweeps over the mountains, cools and forms an "atmospheric river," bringing heavy perception, meteorologists said.
Strong southerly winds with gusts of 45 to 65 mph are expected to whip through the Central Valley and surrounding foothills Sunday into Monday.
Rain totals from San Francisco eastward could range from 6 to 10 inches, meteorologist said.
The National Weather Service said the storms carry a threat of rock and mudslides, potentially making travel dangerous.
Deadly downpour
The new onslaught of rain comes as Southern California dries out following downpours that left five people dead.
"We're effectively turning off the tap in Southern California but turning it right back up again across the northern and central parts of the state," CNN meteorologist Derek VanDam said.
Northern California is already soaked from heavy rains that have pummeled the state since early January. More stress on levees, dams, rivers, creeks and streams is expected.
Officials are keeping an eye on the Oroville Dam after mandatory evacuations last week amid concerns an emergency spillway could fail and threaten nearby communities.
"Additional heavy rain will only make matters worse," VanDam said. "There could be flooding in places that haven't flooded in many years. The time to take action is now."