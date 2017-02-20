North, central California brace for new round of storms

Story highlights 14 million people under flood watch in north, central California

Storm damages at least 100 homes in southeast Texas

(CNN) Residents of northern and central California prepared Monday for possible flooding and landslides as another round of storms pounded the region.

More than 14 million people are under a flood warning and residents have been advised to prepare for evacuations. Six to 10 inches of rain could fall from San Francisco eastward before the storm tapers off mid-week, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

"Gather important items, documents and medications in a 'go bag' in case you need to evacuate quickly," the National Weather Service in Sacramento said in an advisory. " Don't forget to plan for your pets, too. Make sure your vehicles have a full tank of gas."

At the San Joaquin River Club, a private residential area east of San Francisco, residents have been patrolling the river levees and discussing possible evacuation routes, reported CNN affiliate KPIX.

"We have a levee response team, a sand bagging team, teams to check on what walkers checking on the levees find," resident Paula Martin said. "Our community is pulling together like real champs."