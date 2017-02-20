Homes damaged, thousands without power after Texas storms

(CNN) Thunderstorms backed by racing winds set off a string of tornado warnings in parts of southeast Texas Sunday into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong storms coupled with intensifying wind shears may have produced a tornado, the agency said.

At least 100 homes were reported damaged late Sunday evening across the city, the National Weather Service San Antonio told CNN. Officials will send out teams to survey the damage Monday morning.

Nearly 40,000 customers in the San Antonio area remain without power, CPS Energy said.

Flooding fears grow across Northern California

Meanwhile, fears of widespread flooding resurfaced as bands of torrential rain advance on Northern California Monday.

A flood warning is in effect for more than 14 million people in the state's interior counties through Thursday. Residents in the area are being advised to prepare for flooding and possible evacuations, officials said.

The strong Pacific storm threat is also expected to usher in howling winds and mountain snow to central and northern parts of the state Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

As a condensed column of moisture moves inland, the water vapor sweeps over the mountains, cools and forms an " atmospheric river " bringing heavy perception, meteorologists said.

Strong southerly winds with gusts of 45 to 65 mph are expected to whip through the Central Valley and surrounding foothills Sunday into Monday.

Rain totals from San Francisco eastward could range from 6 to 10 inches, meteorologist said.

The National Weather Service said the storms carry a threat of rock and mudslides making travel potentially dangerous.

Deadly downpour

The new onslaught of rain comes as Southern California dries out following downpours that left five people dead

"We're effectively turning off the tap in Southern California but turning it right back up again across the northern and central parts of the state," CNN meteorologist Derek VanDam said.

Northern California is already soaked from heavy rains that have pummeled the state since early January. More stress on levees, dams, rivers, creeks and streams is expected.

Officials are keeping an eye on the Oroville Dam after mandatory evacuations last week over concerns that an emergency spillway could fail and threaten nearby communities.

"Additional heavy rain will only make matters worse," VanDam said. "There could be flooding in places that haven't flooded in many years, the time to take action is now."