(CNN) Jim Serowski said his employees told him they planned to skip work on Thursday to participate in "A Day Without Immigrants," the nationwide day of protest.

Serowski, founder of JVS Masonry in Commerce City, Colorado, said his message to them was clear and unwavering:

"If you're going to stand up for what you believe in you have to be willing to pay the price."

As promised, when his foreman and some 30 brick layers failed to show up for work he fired them all with no regrets, he said.

He insisted it had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with business.

