More refugees flee US for Canada

Story highlights Canadian border agency: 22 more people found crossing into Manitoba

More people have been walking across border to Canada over concerns of Trump's policies

(CNN) Twenty two people were found illegally crossing the border into the Canadian province of Manitoba this weekend, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

A stream of people in increasing numbers have recently fled for Canada, crossing through snow and dangerous, freezing conditions.

Many of them say they are concerned about their lives and safety following President Donald Trump's executive order barring refugees and travelers from seven countries entry into the US.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously defended the importance of welcoming refugees, without explicitly referring to Trump's executive order. He said that those fleeing persecution, terror and war were welcome in Canada.

