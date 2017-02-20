Story highlights Veteran California officer is killed in traffic stop

Police believe the suspect stole a car from an earlier fatal shooting

(CNN) A veteran California officer was killed Monday morning when a recently paroled gang member involved in an auto accident opened fire, authorities said.

The fallen officer was identified as Keith W. Boyer, a 27-year veteran of the Whittier Police Department. A second Whittier officer who responded to the accident was wounded, according to Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

CNN affiliate KABC identified that officer as Patrick Hazel. He was in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

The unidentified suspect was injured in an exchange of gunfire. He was in intensive care, police said.

Our deepest condolences & prayers go out to family & friends of @whittierpd Ofcr. Keith W. Boyer. #EOW 02/20/17, RIP brother. #LASD pic.twitter.com/iulgGOsinn — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) February 20, 2017

Authorities said the suspect and another driver were involved in the accident about 8:30 a.m. Corina said the two Whittier officers responded to the scene. They ordered the suspect out of the car.

Read More