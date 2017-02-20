Breaking News

'Stand your ground' hearing opens in Florida theater shooting

(CNN)Should a retired police captain face charges in the killing of a man who was shot to death at a Florida movie theater?

Or should Curtis Reeves, who claims self-defense, be cleared under the state's "stand your ground" law?
Curtis Reeves, shown in court in 2014, is accused of killing Chad Oulson in a movie theater.
That's the question to be resolved by a hearing that started Monday in Dade City. Reeves could face charges in the 2014 killing of Chad Oulson.
    Witnesses said the two had become involved in a dispute over Oulson's texting on his cell phone. Reeves and Oulson argued several times -- and the disagreement escalated.
    The men continued to exchange words and Oulson allegedly tossed a bag of popcorn at Reeves. The defense has said Oulson also threw his cell phone. Moments later, Reeves fired a single, fatal gunshot.
    Nicole Oulson and her attorneys appear in court in 2014.
    Florida law says people can use deadly force when they fear death or great bodily harm.
    "The main argument that the state is going to make is: Popcorn is not a deadly weapon; therefore, he did not have the right to use deadly force," legal analyst Jeff Swartz told CNN affiliate WFTS.
    "The claim of the defense is that Mr. Oulson was commiting a felony against Mr. Reeves by abuse of the elderly when he threw his cell phone at Mr. Reeves," Swartz said.

