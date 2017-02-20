Story highlights Curtis Reeves claims self-defense

Fight over texting led to shooting

(CNN) Should a retired police captain face charges in the killing of a man who was shot to death at a Florida movie theater?

Or should Curtis Reeves, who claims self-defense, be cleared under the state's "stand your ground" law?

Curtis Reeves, shown in court in 2014, is accused of killing Chad Oulson in a movie theater.

Witnesses said the two had become involved in a dispute over Oulson's texting on his cell phone. Reeves and Oulson argued several times -- and the disagreement escalated.

Read More