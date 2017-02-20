Florida survey spots record number of manatees

Story highlights Annual survey spots a record number of manatees in Florida's waters

This comes amid proposed move to remove manatees from endangered species status

(CNN) There's some good news out of Florida: For the third straight year, spotters counted more than 6,000 manatees navigating Florida's waters.

An aerial survey ending earlier this month had a preliminary total of 6,620 creatures, compared to 6,250 in 2016 and 6,063 the year before. That's a far cry from the estimated 1,267 manatees seen in 1991.

The manatees, of course, have to be seen to be counted and their exact numbers are unknown. But this year's 15 observers were helped by warm, sunny weather and good visibility, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission said Monday.

"The relatively high counts we have seen for the past three years underscore the importance of warm water habitat to manatees in Florida," said Gil McRae, head of the state's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. The survey counted 3,488 of the lovable sea cows on the state's east coast and 3,132 along the west coast.

McRae, in the statement, said successful conservation involves many organizations.

