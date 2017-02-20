CNN 10 - February 21, 2017

Breaking News

February 21, 2017

We're taking you inside the troubled nation of South Sudan this Tuesday for an explanation of the reasons behind its violence. Then, we define the term "two-state solution" with regard to the Middle East peace process and explore why it's challenging to achieve. Flooding in California, a rocket launch in Florida, and the fight against "superbugs" are also featured in this show.
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
