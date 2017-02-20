Story highlights Ben Hermans wins Tour of Oman 2017 title

Alexander Kristoff wins final stage

(CNN) It's a race that proved a stepping stone for some riders to go on and win cycling's Grand Tours, so no wonder Ben Hermans reveled in "the most beautiful" win of his career after the Belgian secured overall victory in the Tour of Oman on Sunday.

Having already won two stages of the race, Hermans finished comfortably in the peloton on the sixth and final stage, which took the riders 152km from the picturesque The Wave Muscat to Corniche Mutrah.

Alexander Kristoff, meanwhile, claimed the stage win in style, holding off Romanian Eduard Grosu and Italy's Sacha Modolo to earn his third victory of this year's race.

This year's race, the eighth edition of the Tour of Oman, was without several high-profile riders, including past winners Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali.

After winning in Oman in 2013, Froome emerged victorious that year in the Tour de France, while a year ago Nibali took the Giro d'Italia after victory in the Tour of Oman's seventh edition.

