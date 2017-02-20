Kings trade DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans

Story highlights The trade sends Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans, while the Kings receive Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway

Cousins is fourth in the NBA in scoring, at 27.8 points per game this season

(CNN) DeMarcus Cousins' appearance in the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans was brief, scoring 3 points in two minutes.

But his minute totals inside the Smoothie King Arena are about to rise, as the Pelicans, in a blockbuster move, have acquired the three-time All-Star center from the Sacramento Kings. The deal was announced by both teams on Monday.

The trade sends Cousins, 26, and forward Omri Casspi to New Orleans, while the Kings in return receive guard Buddy Hield, guard/forward Tyreke Evans, guard Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round picks. The move pairs Cousins, who is fourth in the NBA in scoring this season, with fellow big man Anthony Davis, who is fifth in that category.

During Sunday's All-Star Game, there were rumblings that the trade was imminent. Following the game, Davis was asked about the possibility.

"He's a great player, dominant in this league, of course, with all the numbers he put up, but I haven't heard anything," Davis said following the All-Star Game. "I'm going to let the management once again do what they do, and when the time is right they'll come talk to me about it. Of course, DeMarcus is an elite player in this league."

Read More