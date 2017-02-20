Indian Premier League: Ben Stokes smashes record for overseas player

Story highlights All-rounder sells for over $2 million

(CNN) Explosive with the bat, aggressive with the ball and sharp as a tack in the field -- no wonder England cricket star Ben Stokes was a wanted man at the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Monday.

The 25-year-old attracted a record $2.16 million fee for an overseas player from the Rising Pune Supergiants -- one of eight teams that take part in the annual Twenty20 limited-overs league.

Stokes was one 130 foreign stars out of a total of 359 players going under the hammer in Bangalore for the six-week tournament, which starts April 5. He will be taking part for the first time.

The all-rounder wasn't the only English player breaking records. Paceman Tymal Mills became the most expensive specialist bowler in IPL history -- snapped up for $1.8 million by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Left-armer Mills is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket today with deliveries routinely clocking in excess of 90 mph (145 kph).

