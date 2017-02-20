Photos: What a shot! 26 amazing sports photos Anthony Davis throws down a reverse dunk during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19. Davis scored 52 points -- an All-Star Game record -- as the Western Conference won 192-182. It was the highest-scoring All-Star Game in NBA history. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Andreas Zampa, a skier from Slovakia, reacts after finishing a giant-slalom run at the World Championships on Friday, February 17.

South Korean figure skater Choi Da-bin performs during the exhibition portion of the Four Continents event, which took place in Gangneung, South Korea, on Sunday, February 19.

NASCAR driver Joey Logano celebrates Sunday, February 19, after he won "The Clash" exhibition race in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Golf fans watch Dustin Johnson tee off during the final round of the Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 19. Johnson won the tournament by five shots and moved to No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings.

Baltimore Orioles coach Ron Johnson hits grounders to pitchers during a spring-training workout in Sarasota, Florida, on Wednesday, February 15.

American Elana Meyers Taylor drives a bobsled during a training run in Schonau am Konigssee, Germany, on Wednesday, February 15. The World Championships are taking place there through February 26.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema jumps over Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina during a Champions League match in Madrid on Wednesday, February 15. Madrid, the tournament's defending champions, won 3-1 in what was the first of a two-legged tie.

Marco Antonio Eguchi is bucked off Bottoms Up during a Professional Bull Riders event in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, February 18.

Former NBA star Baron Davis, center, passes to Percy Miller -- aka rapper Master P -- during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 17.

Long jumper Luisa Bodem competes at the German Indoor Championships on Sunday, February 19.

Leganes goalkeeper Iago Herrein swats at the ball near Barcelona forward Neymar during a Spanish league match in Barcelona on Sunday, February 19.

Horses race in the snow in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday, February 19.

Carlos Berlocq eyes the ball during an Argentina Open match against Kei Nishikori on Saturday, February 18.

Arizona's Chance Comanche is swarmed by Washington players as they compete for a loose ball in Seattle on Saturday, February 18.

Dallas defenseman Jordie Benn, foreground, checks Minnesota forward Nino Niederreiter during an NHL game in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, February 16.

From left, Sharika Nelvis, Christina Manning and Sally Pearson compete in the 60-meter hurdles at an indoor meet in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, February 18. Manning won the event in 7.83 seconds, edging fellow American Nelvis. Pearson, an Australian, finished in third.

Australian canoeist Billie Knell competes in a slalom event in Sydney on Friday, February 17.

Derrick Jones Jr. tries to dunk over some of his Phoenix Suns teammates during the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, February 18. Jones finished in second behind Glenn Robinson III.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won slalom gold for the third straight World Championships on Saturday, February 18. She's the first woman to do that since Germany's Christl Cranz in 1939.

Canada's Taylor Paris outruns American Ryan Matyas to score a try during the Americas Rugby Championship on Saturday, February 18. The United States won the match 51-34 in Burnaby, British Columbia.

US ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani compete at the Four Continents event in Gangneung, South Korea, on Friday, February 17. The siblings won the silver medal.

The car of Justin Fontaine flips during an ARCA crash in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 18. Fontaine was hospitalized with a fractured back.

New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider is knocked into his own net during an NHL game against the New York Islanders on Saturday, February 18.

Texas forward Jarrett Allen is fouled by Kansas State's D.J. Johnson while trying to score in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, February 18.