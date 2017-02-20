Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Best photos The National Basketball Association's Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 192 to 182 to win the 2017 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in New Orleans. For hometown hero, No. 23, Anthony Davis, it was an unforgettable game. Click through the gallery for more images of the history-making, record-breaking shooting match. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Best photos Davis scored 52 points, smashing a 55-year-old mark of 42 points set by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain. Davis also pulled down 10 rebounds. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Best photos The game included somewhat less intense defense on both teams than in previous years. Nonetheless, this drive to the basket by Western forward Kawhi Leonard was met by Eastern guard DeMar DeRozan, right, and Eastern forward LeBron James. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Best photos Eastern's No. 34, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks put on an amazing display at the hoop. By the end of the game, Antetokounmpo had scored 30 points. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Best photos The West's Kevin Durant, No. 35, scored 21 points. In the first quarter Durant and Russell Westbrook combined their efforts to score like they did when they were teammates on the Oklahoma Thunder.

Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Best photos Westbrook faced off against East guard Isaiah Thomas. Westbrook finished the game with seven assists and five rebounds. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Best photos Kyrie Irving, left, and James enjoy a moment while watching from the bench. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Best photos Westbrook was last year's All-Star MVP. This year, he nearly tied Chamberlain's 42-point All-Star Game record -- scoring 41 points. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: NBA All-Star Game: Best photos This was "King" James' 13th All-Star Game appearance. He scored an incredible 23 points. Hide Caption 9 of 10