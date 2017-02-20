White House denounces threats to Jewish centers

Story highlights Ivanka Trump also denounced the threats

Washington (CNN) The White House on Monday denounced a spate of threats made against Jewish Community Centers around the country.

The reaction is notable coming after weeks of criticism that the Trump administration has not been forceful enough to denounce acts of anti-Semitism that have occurred nationwide since his election.

"Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom. The President has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable," said White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters.

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law are both Orthodox Jews, as are his grandchildren, something he mentions frequently. On Monday evening, Ivanka Trump tweeted, "America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC"

Eleven bomb threats were reported by various centers on Monday alone, according to the JCC Association of North America.

