Former US ambassador to Sweden disputes Trump's claims of refugee threat

Washington (CNN) A former US ambassador to Sweden said Monday that the country was perfectly safe even though it had accepted a large number of refugees from Syria, refuting concerns raised by President Donald Trump during a rally Saturday.

"The crime rate has not skyrocketed," Azita Raji told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day," citing data showing a weak correlation between terrorism and the migrations.

"We've got to keep our country safe," he said. "You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels. You look at what's happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris."

The comments appeared to refer to recent terror attacks in Germany and elsewhere, but no such attack has occurred in Sweden.

