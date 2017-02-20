Sweden is having a good time trolling President Trump

(CNN) The Swedes have a lot of rich cultural offerings, including a penchant for sensible industrial design and, it appears, a healthy sense of humor. They have recently chosen to exercise the latter at the expense of the President of the United States.

My prayers and thoughts go to the people of Bøling Grön #JeSuisIkea #lastnightinsweden pic.twitter.com/Gy5whjzI4n

The Swedish Embassy opted for a less humorous, but painfully pointed approach:

We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies. https://t.co/x5G3euOWRh

The "Swedish incident," as it is being called, is not the first time the Scandinavians have sassed the President.

At the beginning of February, Sweden's deputy prime minister tweeted out a photo of herself signing a referral of Swedish climate law, surrounded by a group of other women representing Sweden's government.

Just signed referral of Swedish #climate law, binding all future governments to net zero emissions by 2045. For a safer and better future. pic.twitter.com/OqOO2y8BU6 — Isabella Lövin (@IsabellaLovin) February 3, 2017

The message here was twofold: One, that Sweden's stance on climate change is far different from the one espoused by the Trump administration. Two, that President Trump is fond of pictures of himself signing things surrounded by people looking on approvingly. Those people are, more often than not, men. Sweden, the tweet is saying, does things a little differently.