Pence met with open skepticism in Brussels

Brussels (CNN) Even as he worked to assure European leaders that the Trump administration isn't looking to scrap longstanding transatlantic ties, Vice President Mike Pence was met with outward skepticism from the bloc's top leaders on Monday.

Speaking after talks with European Council President Donald Tusk, Pence offered a conciliatory tone, insisting that bonds between the United States and Europe would endure.

But Tusk himself was more blunt. Even while expressing an optimistic outlook, he acknowledged the bilateral ties had entered new, uncertain territory.

"Thank you for this meeting. We all truly needed it," Tusk said after he walked on stage with Pence. "Too much has happened over the past months in your country, and in the EU; too many new and sometimes surprising opinions have been voiced over this time about our relations -- and our common security -- for us to pretend that everything is as it used to be."

It was a pointed display of honesty for a formal joint statement in front of reporters. Tusk said he'd secured commitments from Pence on key areas -- international order, security, and the US stance toward the EU -- but was cautious in declaring the relationship on firm ground.

