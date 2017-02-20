Pence: I was 'disappointed' with Flynn

Story highlights "I was disappointed," Pence said



(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence said Monday he was "disappointed" that former national security adviser Michael Flynn misled him about his conversation with the Russian ambassador to Washington.

"I was disappointed to learn that ... the facts that had been conveyed to me by Gen. Flynn were inaccurate. But we honor Gen. Flynn's long service to the United States of America, and I fully support the President's decision to ask for his resignation," Pence said at a news conference Monday in Brussels.

The comments marked the first time Pence has publicly commented on the matter since President Donald Trump last week demanded Flynn's resignation.

Flynn misled Pence over his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the US, in which the two discussed election-related sanctions imposed on Russia during their phone call that took place before Trump took office.

Trump said last week that he was not bothered that Flynn discussed the sanctions, but said that he had lost trust in Flynn because he did not disclose the details to Pence, who in subsequent TV interviews insisted Flynn had not discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

