She has a longtime adviser and friend -- her sister, Ines

(CNN) Melania Trump is beginning to forge her own path as America's first lady, assembling a team of aides and advisers. But the name of one longtime confidante, and perhaps her most trusted friend, won't be announced with a news release or statement or a new title: her sister, Ines Knauss.

Knauss, Trump's older sister, lives just blocks from Trump Tower in the Trump Park Avenue property, public records confirm. She was Trump's maid of honor at her 2005 Palm Beach wedding, People magazine reported at the time. And the first lady called Knauss "an incredible woman and a friend" in her July speech at the Republican National Convention.

And the sister of the famously private Slovenian-born first lady is equally private. There are no known appearances of Knauss on the 2016 campaign trail. There are almost no images of Knauss, save for a 2005 appearance alongside her sister at the Mar-a-Lago club on the occasion of a Valentino fashion luncheon for Boys Club of New York. The resemblance between the sisters is unmistakable.

Her Twitter account is private. The office of the first lady declined comment. But many of her Facebook posts are publicly accessible, showcasing a devoted, close relationship between the two. (The New York Post's Page Six first reported on Knauss' account.)

Knauss has shared intimate behind-the-scenes images: a photo of the first lady, whom she refers to as simply "M"; their mother in 1972; early snaps from Melania Trump's modeling career; and the soccer-themed table setting from nephew Barron's 10th birthday party.

