Rep. Jordan confronts protesters but finds no common ground

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell implored Republicans last week to face protesters

Showdowns are likely to be a common sight this week

Fremont, Ohio (CNN) Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan acknowledged protesters outside two events in his home district Monday -- a break with many other Capitol Hill colleagues who have largely avoided such scenes -- but was met with shouts of disapproval.

The Ohio Republican, a 10-year veteran of the House and one of its most ardent conservatives, spoke with what his staff and protesters estimated were upward of 150 demonstrators in Marion, Ohio, at the historic home of former President Warren G. Harding.

He then headed about an hour north where he talked briefly with a much smaller group of protesters at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library in Fremont, Ohio, before heading into a presidential trivia contest for children (which prompted his former Democratic opponent to claim he was using the kids as "human shields").

Jordan's tour of his sprawling Ohio district Monday showed the dilemma for lawmakers eyeing up a repeat of the tea party protests which swept Democrats out of power in Congress in 2010 -- but with the fire and the threat coming from the left this time.

And it also shows how deep the anger has bled into staunchly conservative territory. Jordan beat his Democratic opponent 68%-32% last year and President Donald Trump won the district by a similar margin. The first hint of trouble for Republicans came two weeks ago, when Utah Republican Jason Chaffetz was confronted by hundreds of angry protesters at his town hall.

