Mar-a-Lago: Trump's Winter White House takes over Palm Beach

Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump, a newcomer to the White House, is still developing his relationship with the people of Washington. But that's far from the case with the people of Palm Beach -- now the location of his so-called Winter White House -- the long spit of land off Florida's East Coast that the real estate mogul has been frequenting for decades.

Since he purchased the Mar-a-Lago property in 1985 for $5 million, Trump's relationship with the tony city and its residents has ebbed and flowed. He's sued the city, fought with the town leadership and turned local issues into nattional controversies. Traffic caused by Trump's motorcade is the most recent sore spot for the people of Palm Beach and the surrounding area.

But the businessman also saved the iconic estate -- now a private club -- that once sat in disrepair, and his new status is driving attention and business to the town.

It's complicated

Before Trump was elected president, club members "were excited to see him," said Emily Pantelides, the owner of Pantelides PR and Consulting, who helps put on events at the Mar-a-Lago. But now that he spends most of his time at the White House "people are clamoring to see him."

"He got into arguments with Palm Beach -- over his flag and how the airports could fly their planes. He was just Trump," she said. "But then, when he threw his hat in the ring, it changed things. Every time something happened with him, the mood at the club and the mood in Palm Beach County was different toward him."

JUST WATCHED Spicer defends missile talk at Mar-a-Lago Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Spicer defends missile talk at Mar-a-Lago 01:37

"While he may have a residence at Mar-a-Lago, it remains a for-profit business and allows members access to the club while the President is there," Udall wrote.

Trump has visited his winter retreat for three straight weekends. And while he is planning on staying in Washington next weekend to prepare for his first joint address to Congress, businesses in the area say they have been told to expect the President every weekend until May.

The frequent visits allow members access to the upper echelons of America's government. Visitors snap photos of Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter, reading by the pool; take selfies with Steve Bannon, Trump's top strategist, and even get access to the officer who carries the nuclear football, a briefcase that allows the President to launch a nuclear attack at a moment's notice.

Many members relish a Trump sighting now, fawning over the President and his cadre of advisers as they walk by.

And Trump reciprocates the love: When groups host events at his club, the extroverted President could always stop by. Earlier this month, Trump crashed a wedding on the property, offering a toast to the bride and groom.

Trump, after rallying his supporters a few hours north in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, swung by a Dana Farber Foundation fundraiser at night, snapping pictures and thanking attendees for coming.

At a time when courts have stalled part of his agenda, NBC's "Saturday Night Live" has mercilessly mocked his administration and protests seem to pop up every weekend, Mar-a-Lago has become a safe haven for the President.

JUST WATCHED Where is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Where is Trump spending Thanksgiving? 02:56

"It is hard to be president, no matter what your philosophy, and I think he has been incredibly gracious with the club," said Page Lee Hufty, a Palm Beach socialite and Trump supporter who sits on the town's Landmarks Preservation Commission. "He dines with the members, he sits on the terrace with all of the members ... I admire (him) for that."

Hufty and her other commission members recently approved a request to build a helipad at Mar-a-Lago.

The hearing for the helipad, though, became a venue for Palm Beach residents to air their grievances with Trump's frequent use of Mar-a-Lago. Some complained of the traffic around the club, largely caused by Secret Service checkpoints, while others complained about the prospect of the noise that would be caused by the helicopters.

Hufty confirmed she told one person at the meeting that they needed "an attitude adjustment" and dismissed concerns about traffic and noise around the President's visits.

"I think Palm Beachers need to realize this is an honor," Hufty said, noting that she sometimes paddleboards out to the Coast Guard boats protecting the club to thank the guardsman. "It is historic. We need to keep our eye open that. So you miss something. Who cares?"

Friends describe Trump "ultimately accessible" in Mar-a-Lago, but that doesn't come without ethical pitfalls.

Democrats and ethics watchdogs questioned how the membership fee doubled to $200,000 after Trump's election. The club could turn into a way for Trump to sell access, watchdogs say, allowing members to pay for the luxury of sharing everything from a terrace to a lobby with the President of the United States, access that most lobbyists would salivate over.

Photos: Donald Trump's rise President-elect Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate and producing and starring in TV shows, he became a celebrity long before winning the White House. Hide Caption 1 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump at age 4. He was born in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump in New York City. His father was a real estate developer. Hide Caption 2 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump, left, in a family photo. He was the second-youngest of five children. Hide Caption 3 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump, center, stands at attention during his senior year at the New York Military Academy in 1964. Hide Caption 4 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump, center, wears a baseball uniform at the New York Military Academy in 1964. After he graduated from the boarding school, he went to college. He started at Fordham University before transferring and later graduating from the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania's business school. Hide Caption 5 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating college in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City. Hide Caption 6 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump attends an event to mark the start of construction of the New York Convention Center in 1979. Hide Caption 7 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump wears a hard hat at the Trump Tower construction site in New York in 1980. Hide Caption 8 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Hide Caption 9 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise The Trump family, circa 1986. Hide Caption 10 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump uses his personal helicopter to get around New York in 1987. Hide Caption 11 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump stands in the atrium of the Trump Tower. Hide Caption 12 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump attends the opening of his new Atlantic City casino, the Taj Mahal, in 1989. Hide Caption 13 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve." Hide Caption 14 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump and singer Michael Jackson pose for a photo before traveling to visit Ryan White, a young child with AIDS, in 1990. Hide Caption 15 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999 and had one daughter together, Tiffany. Hide Caption 16 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump putts a golf ball in his New York office in 1998. Hide Caption 17 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Tower in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice." Hide Caption 18 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004. Hide Caption 19 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp rejected the suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated. Hide Caption 20 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Hide Caption 21 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon. Hide Caption 22 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007. Hide Caption 23 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Jr. and Ivanka -- in 2009. Hide Caption 24 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump had been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996. Hide Caption 25 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Hide Caption 26 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa. Hide Caption 27 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump appears on stage with singer Nick Jonas and television personality Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant. Hide Caption 28 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise In June 2015, during a speech from Trump Tower, Trump announced that he was running for President. He said he would give up "The Apprentice" to run. Hide Caption 29 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May. Hide Caption 30 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April. Hide Caption 31 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race. Hide Caption 32 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people." Hide Caption 33 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate, which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September. Hide Caption 34 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize," Trump said, referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of "Access Hollywood." Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released. Hide Caption 35 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump walks on stage with his family after he was declared the election winner on November 9. "Ours was not a campaign, but rather, an incredible and great movement," he told his supporters in New York. Hide Caption 36 of 37 Photos: Donald Trump's rise Trump is joined by his family as he is sworn in as President on January 20. Hide Caption 37 of 37

Exclusive club

One group of people you won't hear complaining about Trump's Mar-a-Lago visits: Members of the club.

Members have been reticent to criticize their club owner publicly once he launched his political career. CNN attempted to contact one dozen members of the club, none agreed to be quoted for this story, and many did not respond to calls and emails.

The reason: Trump is the judge and jury at Mar-a-Lago, and members have grown worried that running afoul of the President could get them on the outside looking in.

"If you are a member there, you aren't going to take a negative position (on Trump), because you would soon be an ex-member," said Jack McDonald, the former mayor of Palm Beach and a former member of the club.

McDonald, who was in nonpartisan elected city office from 1995 to 2011, tussled with Trump time to time, but remained a member of his club, using it as a way to entertain dignitaries that visited his city.

McDonald, whose campaigns Trump supported, was at the center of possibly the most notable recent story about Mar-a-Lago: The city's demand that Trump move and lower a 80-foot flag pole the businessman erected in 2006. Palm Beach rules dictate no flag poles can be taller than 42 feet. Trump was fined $1,250-a day to fly the flag. He sued, and the national headlines ensued.

"The day you need a permit to put up the American flag, that will be a sad day for this country," Trump said. His lawyers said a smaller flag would look silly, given the "massive" size of Mar-a-Lago.

For McDonald, who was then mayor, the story meant constant negative attention, including for him personally.

"I would get lots of negative emails from veterans around the country who thought the town was being unpatriotic," McDonald said, himself a veteran. "He is very good at spinning those kinds of things and all of the sudden it became a national story."

The case was eventually settled, but the confrontation left some in Palm Beach -- a reliably Republican area of Florida -- with a negative view of the New York business mogul. But members now rarely talk about the confrontation, especially publicly.

"I can't imagine if I were a member of that club today that I would be making any criticism of Donald Trump," McDonald said bluntly.

Others backed up McDonald.

"They're almost kowtowing to (Trump)," said Pantelides, the publicist who has worked on events hosted at the club. "Part of that is they feel like they're on his turf, even people who maybe don't feel positively about him, they tell him how great he is."

Photos: First lady Melania Trump First lady Melania Trump, right, and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: First lady Melania Trump The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband, US President Donald Trump, on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: First lady Melania Trump The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: First lady Melania Trump The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: First lady Melania Trump The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: First lady Melania Trump Melania Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: First lady Melania Trump The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: First lady Melania Trump The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20. Hide Caption 8 of 8

Historic estate

Marjorie Merriweather Post, the late owner of General Foods, Inc., opened Mar-a-Lago in 1927 after four years of construction, using it as a private residence for decades. When Post died in 1973, she willed the property to the government, hoping it would become the "Winter White House," a place for presidents and government officials to vacation and entertain.

The government, unable to pay for the property's opulent upkeep, let the home fall into disrepair and eventually gave it back to the Post Foundation.

Enter Trump, in 1985, then a New York businessman with money to spend and a profile to raise. He bought the property, used it as a private residence for a handful of years and eventually turned it into a private club in 1995.

Since then, the club has sat as a crown jewel in Trump's real estate empire. Longtime friends and advisers say while Trump loves Trump Tower in New York and his various golf courses around the world, Trump feels most at ease at Mar-a-Lago, where the gregarious business mogul can constantly surround himself with people.

"Mar-a-Lago is as much home to Trump as Trump Tower," said Michael Caputo, a longtime Trump adviser. "In Trump Tower, he is on a high floor, away from people. But Mar-a-Lago is the one place where, if he so chooses, he can be constantly interacting with people."