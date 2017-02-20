Trump's aides don't want to admit the President is golfing

Story highlights "I'm not going to have time to go play golf," Trump said

Trump made Obama's golfing a staple of his 2016 critique

West Palm Beach (CNN) President Donald Trump has made visiting his Florida golf courses a near every-weekend habit in the first month of his administration, and his aides are trying to obscure whether Trump is actually golfing during the visits.

One possible reason: Trump was a frequent and vocal critic of President Barack Obama's golf habit, regularly slamming the former president for playing golf with many pressing issues before the country. Trump even suggested during a 2016 event in Virginia, in a knock on Obama, that if elected he was "not going to have time to go play golf."

"I'm going to be working for you, I'm not going to have time to go play golf," Trump said at the time.

Trump has visited his two golf courses near his Mar-a-Lago estate -- Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Course in Jupiter -- six times in his first month in office.

Aides would not confirm that Trump played golf each time, but through a series of social media posts and interviews with the professional golfers who joined him, it is clear the President golfed during most of these visits. By comparison, Obama played his first round of golf as President on April 26, 2009, at Andrews Air Force Base.

