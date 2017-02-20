Lewandowski: If Manafort was contacting Russians, Trump didn't know

Story highlights Lewandowski attempted to shield the President

Manafort has denied the alleged contact as "100% not true"

Washington (CNN) If Donald Trump's campaign aides like Paul Manafort were contacting Russian officials during the campaign, then the President had nothing to do with it, claims former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

"If anybody crossed a line and gave information to a foreign agent or foreign government or foreign intelligence official, whether that's Paul Manafort or it's Rick Gates or anybody else, I hope they're held accountable," Lewandowski told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

He later added: "Any staffer who contacted or potentially contacted a Russian agent or a Russian official has done so on their own accord and not at the direction of the campaign, the President or anybody else in the administration."

Lewandowski was responding to CNN reporting that high-level advisers close to then-presidential nominee Donald Trump -- including Manafort -- were in constant communication during the campaign with Russians known to US intelligence, according to multiple current and former intelligence, law enforcement and administration officials.

Lewandowski and Manafort were considered part of two rival power centers in the campaign during the time they overlapped. Manafort took operational control of Trump's campaign after Lewandowski's dismissal -- only to resign two months later, in part due to Manafort's role as a political adviser in Ukraine.

