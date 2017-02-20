Breaking News

The Sauber F1 Team has revealed its new-look car ahead of the 2017 world championship.
New design regulations set out by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, means the 2017 cars will have fatter tires and wider wings at both the front and rear.
Swiss-based Sauber is celebrating its 25th year in F1 -- as can be seen in the gold lettering on its new blue and white livery.
Car designer Jörg Zander explained some of the key changes in the February 20 launch. "The Sauber C36-Ferrari is wider and lower, with wider tyres making the car look more muscular than last year's model, the C35," Zander said in a statement on the team's official website.
Sauber will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2016 campaign, where it finished in second from bottom in the Constructors' Championship. The team has recruited Pascal Wehrlein to partner Marcus Ericsson for 2017.
In 2016, Felipe Nasr scored the team's only two points with ninth place at the penultimate race in his native Brazil.
Sauber is the first of F1's 10 teams to reveal its new car for the 2017 season.
Major changes to Formula One regulations mean that this year's cars will look radically different to the 2016 model, sporting wider wings, bodywork and tires.
The new sleeker shape has been designed to improve the car's aerodynamics.
Speaking to CNN at the end of last year, Mercedes engineering chief Aldo Costa said this season's cars could be record-breakers.
"We think car performance will increase quite a bit -- we are talking about three to four seconds per lap," Costa told CNN.
"(The 2017) car is a game changer. Next season we will have probably the fastest car in Formula One history."
The 2017 Formula One World Championship starts in Australia on March 26.