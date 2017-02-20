Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars The Sauber F1 Team has revealed its new-look car ahead of the 2017 world championship. Hide Caption 1 of 11

New design regulations set out by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, means the 2017 cars will have fatter tires and wider wings at both the front and rear.

Swiss-based Sauber is celebrating its 25th year in F1 -- as can be seen in the gold lettering on its new blue and white livery.

Car designer Jörg Zander explained some of the key changes in the February 20 launch. "The Sauber C36-Ferrari is wider and lower, with wider tyres making the car look more muscular than last year's model, the C35," Zander said in a statement on the team's official website

Sauber will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2016 campaign, where it finished in second from bottom in the constructors' championship. The team has recruited Pascal Wehrlein to partner Marcus Ericsson for 2017.

In 2016, Felipe Nasr scored the team's only two points with ninth place at the penultimate race in his native Brazil.

Renault became the second team to launch its 2017 car, on February 21.

The RS17 is the first to be completely designed by the French team since it returned as a works squad, having taken over Lotus last year. "It's a beautiful car," Renault Sport Racing president Jerome Stoll said. "We want to take a definite, tangible step forward in performance and results. Fifth position in the constructors' championship is our goal."

Renault was ninth out of 11 teams last year, but technical chief Bob Bell is predicting performance gains of 5% in 2017.

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg has joined from Force India, while British driver Jolyon Palmer has retained Renault's other race seat. Russia's Sergey Sirotkin is promoted to reserve driver, while four-time world champion Alain Prost will be a special advisor to the team.