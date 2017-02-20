Breaking News

F1: First look at new 'aggressive-looking' 2017 designs

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 11:57 AM ET, Tue February 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Sauber F1 Team has revealed its new-look car ahead of the 2017 world championship.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
The Sauber F1 Team has revealed its new-look car ahead of the 2017 world championship.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
New design regulations set out by motorsport&#39;s governing body, the FIA, means the 2017 cars will have fatter tires and wider wings at both the front and rear.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
New design regulations set out by motorsport's governing body, the FIA, means the 2017 cars will have fatter tires and wider wings at both the front and rear.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Swiss-based Sauber is celebrating its 25th year in F1 -- as can be seen in the gold lettering on its new blue and white livery.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
Swiss-based Sauber is celebrating its 25th year in F1 -- as can be seen in the gold lettering on its new blue and white livery.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Car designer Jörg Zander explained some of the key changes in the February 20 launch. &quot;The Sauber C36-Ferrari is wider and lower, with wider tyres making the car look more muscular than last year&#39;s model, the C35,&quot; Zander said in a statement on the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sauberf1team.com/news/the-sauber-c36-ferrari-the-anniversary-car-for-the-new-era&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;team&#39;s official website&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
Car designer Jörg Zander explained some of the key changes in the February 20 launch. "The Sauber C36-Ferrari is wider and lower, with wider tyres making the car look more muscular than last year's model, the C35," Zander said in a statement on the team's official website.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Sauber will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2016 campaign, where it finished in second from bottom in the constructors&#39; championship. The team has recruited Pascal Wehrlein to partner Marcus Ericsson for 2017.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
Sauber will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2016 campaign, where it finished in second from bottom in the constructors' championship. The team has recruited Pascal Wehrlein to partner Marcus Ericsson for 2017.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
In 2016, Felipe Nasr scored the team&#39;s only two points with ninth place at the penultimate race in his native Brazil.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
In 2016, Felipe Nasr scored the team's only two points with ninth place at the penultimate race in his native Brazil.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Renault became the second team to launch its 2017 car, on February 21.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
Renault became the second team to launch its 2017 car, on February 21.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
The RS17 is the first to be completely designed by the French team since it returned as a works squad, having taken over Lotus last year. &quot;It&#39;s a beautiful car,&quot; Renault Sport Racing president Jerome Stoll said. &quot;We want to take a definite, tangible step forward in performance and results. Fifth position in the constructors&#39; championship is our goal.&quot;
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
The RS17 is the first to be completely designed by the French team since it returned as a works squad, having taken over Lotus last year. "It's a beautiful car," Renault Sport Racing president Jerome Stoll said. "We want to take a definite, tangible step forward in performance and results. Fifth position in the constructors' championship is our goal."
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Renault was ninth out of 11 teams last year, but technical chief Bob Bell is predicting performance gains of 5% in 2017.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
Renault was ninth out of 11 teams last year, but technical chief Bob Bell is predicting performance gains of 5% in 2017.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Germany&#39;s Nico Hulkenberg has joined from Force India, while British driver Jolyon Palmer has retained Renault&#39;s other race seat. Russia&#39;s Sergey Sirotkin is promoted to reserve driver, while four-time world champion Alain Prost will be a special advisor to the team.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
Germany's Nico Hulkenberg has joined from Force India, while British driver Jolyon Palmer has retained Renault's other race seat. Russia's Sergey Sirotkin is promoted to reserve driver, while four-time world champion Alain Prost will be a special advisor to the team.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, who earned seven of Renault&#39;s eight points in 2016, will race for the American Haas F1 team this season.
Photos: Sauber, Renault unveil 2017 cars
Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, who earned seven of Renault's eight points in 2016, will race for the American Haas F1 team this season.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
SauberC36Ferrari_Front_Low_MidResSauberC36Ferrari_Side_MidResSauberC36Ferrari_Back_Iso_MidResSauberC36Ferrari_Front_Iso_MidResSauberC36Ferrari_Front_Top_MidRessauber 2016 carrenault f1 2017 car twitterrenault f1 2017 car aboverenault f1 2017 car siderenault 3017 car drivers twitterrenault 2016 magnussen
Sauber was the first of F1's 10 teams to reveal its new car for the 2017 season, followed by Renault.
Major changes to Formula One regulations mean that this year's cars will look radically different to the 2016 model, sporting wider wings, bodywork and tires.
The new sleeker shape has been designed to improve the car's aerodynamics.
Speaking to CNN at the end of last year, Mercedes engineering chief Aldo Costa said this season's cars could be record-breakers.
"We think car performance will increase quite a bit -- we are talking about three to four seconds per lap," Costa told CNN.
READ: The fastest car in F1 history?
READ: Bottas has 'plenty to prove' at Mercedes
"(The 2017) car is a game changer. Next season we will have probably the fastest car in Formula One history."
The 2017 Formula One World Championship starts in Australia on March 26.