Breaking News

Battle for Mosul: Iraqi forces storm key village near airport

By Basma Atassi and Samantha Beech, CNN

Updated 10:38 AM ET, Mon February 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iraq launches offensive to retake Mosul
Iraq launches offensive to retake Mosul

    JUST WATCHED

    Iraq launches offensive to retake Mosul

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Iraq launches offensive to retake Mosul 01:51

Story highlights

  • Iraqi forces storm village overlooking Mosul airport
  • Long-awaited operation to retake western part of city began Sunday

(CNN)US-backed Iraqi forces have stormed a key village overlooking Mosul's airport "and are continuing to clear it" of ISIS fighters, the Iraqi army said Monday, less than 48 hours after an offensive was launched to retake control of the western part of the city.

Iraqi Commander of the Operation General Abdal Amir Yar Allah said in a statement that the federal police and the Interior Ministry's Rapid Deployment Force were battling ISIS in Albu Saif village, less than 2 kilometers from the airport.
The village is perched on elevated ground and will be of strategic value leading up to the push to take the airport, according to CNN's Ben Wedeman in Istanbul.
    "We've long been told by sources inside Mosul that ISIS has sabotaged the airstrip there to prevent its use," Wedeman said.
    "And just to the west of the airport is the Ghazlani army base, which has been used by ISIS in the past and is also one of the offensive's objectives in the primary stages of the operation," Wedeman added.
    Read More
    The operation in western Mosul, which began on Sunday morning, comes weeks after Iraqi forces recaptured the eastern half of the city, which is divided by the Tigris River.
    ISIS destroyed the five bridges linking east and west Mosul in January. (Photo taken before operation)
    ISIS destroyed the five bridges linking east and west Mosul in January. (Photo taken before operation)
    On the first day of the new offensive, Iraqi Federal Police forces said they killed 79 ISIS militants, destroyed weapons facilities and regained control of 10 villages.
    The offensive is expected to come from south and west of the city -- Iraqi forces will not be able to advance west across the river because all five bridges connecting the two halves of Mosul were destroyed by ISIS last month. They had previously been damaged by US-led airstrikes.
    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi described the operation as a "new dawn" in the liberation of Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in the country.

    Toughest battle yet

    Iraqi forces advance in tanks and armored vehicles toward the village of Sheikh Younis, south of Mosul, on Sunday, February 19, as part of an offensive to reclaim western Mosul from ISIS fighters. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi described the operation as a &quot;new dawn&quot; in the liberation of Mosul, ISIS&#39; last major stronghold in the country.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi forces advance in tanks and armored vehicles toward the village of Sheikh Younis, south of Mosul, on Sunday, February 19, as part of an offensive to reclaim western Mosul from ISIS fighters. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi described the operation as a "new dawn" in the liberation of Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in the country.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 96
    Residents of Mosul cross a bridge that was destroyed by ISIS fighters in the al-Sukkar neighborhood of Mosul on January 21, after Iraqi leaders declared victory in east Mosul.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Residents of Mosul cross a bridge that was destroyed by ISIS fighters in the al-Sukkar neighborhood of Mosul on January 21, after Iraqi leaders declared victory in east Mosul.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 96
    French President Francois Hollande and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, view territory held by ISIS during a visit to a military outpost near Mosul on January 2.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    French President Francois Hollande and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, view territory held by ISIS during a visit to a military outpost near Mosul on January 2.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 96
    A young girl takes part in a Christmas Day Mass at Mar Hanna church in the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh, near Mosul, on December 25. The area&#39;s churches were heavily damaged by ISIS militants before the town was freed by Iraqi forces during the Mosul offensive.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A young girl takes part in a Christmas Day Mass at Mar Hanna church in the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh, near Mosul, on December 25. The area's churches were heavily damaged by ISIS militants before the town was freed by Iraqi forces during the Mosul offensive.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 96
    Iraqi Shiite paramilitary fighters ride in a vehicle through a desert area near the village of Al-Boutha al-Sharqiyah, west of Mosul, on Friday, December 2.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi Shiite paramilitary fighters ride in a vehicle through a desert area near the village of Al-Boutha al-Sharqiyah, west of Mosul, on Friday, December 2.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 96
    Internally displaced Iraqis who fled the fighting in Mosul watch as a civilian drone films them at the al-Khazir camp on December 1.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Internally displaced Iraqis who fled the fighting in Mosul watch as a civilian drone films them at the al-Khazir camp on December 1.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 96
    An Iraqi soldier searches a home for Islamic State militants after Iraqi forces retook the village of Al-Qasr, near Mosul, on November 30.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi soldier searches a home for Islamic State militants after Iraqi forces retook the village of Al-Qasr, near Mosul, on November 30.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 96
    Iraqi soldiers transport a comrade who was injured during a battle with ISIS fighters on the front line near the village of Haj Ali on November 29.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi soldiers transport a comrade who was injured during a battle with ISIS fighters on the front line near the village of Haj Ali on November 29.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 96
    A man mourns during the funeral on November 27 of four Iraqi paramilitary fighters who were killed in battles with ISIS in the town of Tal Afar.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A man mourns during the funeral on November 27 of four Iraqi paramilitary fighters who were killed in battles with ISIS in the town of Tal Afar.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 96
    Displaced civilians return to the village of Tall Abtah on November 25, after Iraqi forces retook the village from ISIS.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Displaced civilians return to the village of Tall Abtah on November 25, after Iraqi forces retook the village from ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 96
    Mosul residents are seen through the windshield of an armored truck as they flee the city, while Iraqi special forces battle ISIS fighters in the northeastern district of the city on November 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Mosul residents are seen through the windshield of an armored truck as they flee the city, while Iraqi special forces battle ISIS fighters in the northeastern district of the city on November 24.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 96
    Iraqi civilians sit on the ground in Mosul on November 24. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged ISIS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi civilians sit on the ground in Mosul on November 24. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged ISIS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 96
    An Iraqi woman holds her child after crossing the Tigris River on Saturday, November 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi woman holds her child after crossing the Tigris River on Saturday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 96
    An Iraqi soldier treats a civilian injured by a mortar shell at a field hospital in Mosul on November 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi soldier treats a civilian injured by a mortar shell at a field hospital in Mosul on November 19.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 96
    An Iraqi soldier jumps onto a Humvee escorting an Abrams tank in Mosul on November 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi soldier jumps onto a Humvee escorting an Abrams tank in Mosul on November 18.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 96
    People flee the fighting in the Mosul area on Tuesday, November 15.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    People flee the fighting in the Mosul area on Tuesday, November 15.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 96
    An injured baby receives treatment at a field hospital in Mosul on November 15.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An injured baby receives treatment at a field hospital in Mosul on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 96
    A woman cries Sunday, November 13, after seeing the St. Addai church that was damaged by ISIS fighters during their occupation of the Keramlis village.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A woman cries Sunday, November 13, after seeing the St. Addai church that was damaged by ISIS fighters during their occupation of the Keramlis village.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 96
    An Iraqi special forces soldier prays next to a Humvee before troops pushed toward Mosul&#39;s Karkukli neighborhood on November 13.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi special forces soldier prays next to a Humvee before troops pushed toward Mosul's Karkukli neighborhood on November 13.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 96
    A man stands guard in the al-Shallalat district as the military operation continued on November 13.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A man stands guard in the al-Shallalat district as the military operation continued on November 13.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 96
    A young shepherd watches over his flock of sheep near the town of Qayyara on November 12. The sheep were blackened by smoke after oil wells were set ablaze by ISIS militants.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A young shepherd watches over his flock of sheep near the town of Qayyara on November 12. The sheep were blackened by smoke after oil wells were set ablaze by ISIS militants.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 96
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds part of a defused bomb planted by ISIS militants in Bashiqa, Iraq, on Friday, November 11.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds part of a defused bomb planted by ISIS militants in Bashiqa, Iraq, on Friday, November 11.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 96
    A member of Iraq&#39;s special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul on November 11.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A member of Iraq's special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul on November 11.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 96
    Iraqi boys who were displaced by fighting in Mosul carry food supplies at a camp in Hassan Sham, Iraq, on Thursday, November 10.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi boys who were displaced by fighting in Mosul carry food supplies at a camp in Hassan Sham, Iraq, on Thursday, November 10.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 96
    An Iraqi woman displaced by war holds her cat near a checkpoint in the Iraqi village of Shaqouli, east of Mosul, on November 10.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi woman displaced by war holds her cat near a checkpoint in the Iraqi village of Shaqouli, east of Mosul, on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 96
    A fighter from a local tribe poses for a portrait in Qayyara, south of Mosul, on November 10.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A fighter from a local tribe poses for a portrait in Qayyara, south of Mosul, on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 96
    Iraqi troops watch a broadcast of Donald Trump&#39;s acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, on Wednesday, November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi troops watch a broadcast of Donald Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, on Wednesday, November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 96
    US Marines install equipment at a coalition base in Qayyara on November 9.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    US Marines install equipment at a coalition base in Qayyara on November 9.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 96
    Smoke rises from Bashiqa after a coalition airstrike targeted ISIS positions on Tuesday, November 8.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Smoke rises from Bashiqa after a coalition airstrike targeted ISIS positions on Tuesday, November 8.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 96
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter races to take a position on a street in Bashiqa as coalition forces battled to reclaim the town from ISIS control on November 8.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter races to take a position on a street in Bashiqa as coalition forces battled to reclaim the town from ISIS control on November 8.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 96
    An Iraqi forces member investigates a mass grave that was discovered after coalition forces recaptured the area of Hamam al-Alil on Monday, November 7.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi forces member investigates a mass grave that was discovered after coalition forces recaptured the area of Hamam al-Alil on Monday, November 7.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 96
    Smoke rises from ISIS positions after an attack by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Bashiqa on November 7.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Smoke rises from ISIS positions after an attack by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Bashiqa on November 7.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 96
    Iraqi children witness a man being interrogated by a member of the Iraqi army at a base next to the Al-Intissar neighborhood of Mosul on November 7.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi children witness a man being interrogated by a member of the Iraqi army at a base next to the Al-Intissar neighborhood of Mosul on November 7.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 96
    A civilian man who fled the fighting trims his beard after reaching an Iraqi army position in Mosul on November 7.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A civilian man who fled the fighting trims his beard after reaching an Iraqi army position in Mosul on November 7.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 96
    Children play in debris created by an airstrike in Qayyara on Sunday, November 6.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Children play in debris created by an airstrike in Qayyara on Sunday, November 6.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 96
    Female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan sing as they hold a position near Bashiqa on November 6.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan sing as they hold a position near Bashiqa on November 6.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 96
    A sniper takes aim at ISIS positions as Iraqi forces advance toward the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul on November 6.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A sniper takes aim at ISIS positions as Iraqi forces advance toward the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul on November 6.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 96
    A baby is passed through a fence back to his mother at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on Saturday, November 5.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A baby is passed through a fence back to his mother at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on Saturday, November 5.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 96
    People line up to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on November 5. Thousands are taking refuge in camps set up for internally displaced people.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    People line up to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on November 5. Thousands are taking refuge in camps set up for internally displaced people.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 96
    Iraqi soldiers pass near a bridge destroyed in an airstrike in Qayyara on November 5.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi soldiers pass near a bridge destroyed in an airstrike in Qayyara on November 5.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 96
    Iraqi soldiers patrol an alley on the outskirts of Mosul on November 4.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi soldiers patrol an alley on the outskirts of Mosul on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 96
    Rockets are fired from the Qayyara military base on November 4.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Rockets are fired from the Qayyara military base on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 96
    A suspected member of ISIS is detained at a checkpoint near Bartella, Iraq, on November 4.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A suspected member of ISIS is detained at a checkpoint near Bartella, Iraq, on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 96
    A convoy of trucks carries displaced people away from Mosul on November 4. Iraqi forces have freed dozens of villages in their advance on Mosul, yet more than 1 million civilians are still trapped in the ISIS-held city.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A convoy of trucks carries displaced people away from Mosul on November 4. Iraqi forces have freed dozens of villages in their advance on Mosul, yet more than 1 million civilians are still trapped in the ISIS-held city.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 96
    Iraqi families flee the fighting on November 4 near the village of Gogjali.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi families flee the fighting on November 4 near the village of Gogjali.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 96
    A girl pauses in the doorway of a tent in the Khazir camp on November 4.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A girl pauses in the doorway of a tent in the Khazir camp on November 4.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 96
    Iraqi families pack into a truck to be moved to camps on Thursday, November 3.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi families pack into a truck to be moved to camps on Thursday, November 3.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 96
    A member of Iraq&#39;s special forces uses a helmet as a decoy while a sniper takes aim at ISIS positions in Gogjali on November 3.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A member of Iraq's special forces uses a helmet as a decoy while a sniper takes aim at ISIS positions in Gogjali on November 3.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 96
    A child peers through a car window in the village of Bazwaya on November 3.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A child peers through a car window in the village of Bazwaya on November 3.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 96
    Children play near a burning oil field in Qayyara on November 3.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Children play near a burning oil field in Qayyara on November 3.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 96
    A woman waves to Iraqi soldiers patrolling Gogjali on Wednesday, November 2.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A woman waves to Iraqi soldiers patrolling Gogjali on Wednesday, November 2.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 96
    The graves of eight family members are seen in Faziliya, north of Mosul, on Tuesday, November 1. The family was killed in late October when their home was hit in an airstrike.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    The graves of eight family members are seen in Faziliya, north of Mosul, on Tuesday, November 1. The family was killed in late October when their home was hit in an airstrike.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 96
    An Iraqi special forces soldier searches for the location of an ISIS sniper in Gogjali on November 1.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi special forces soldier searches for the location of an ISIS sniper in Gogjali on November 1.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 96
    A man fleeing the village of Bazwaya carries a white flag as he arrives at a checkpoint on November 1.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A man fleeing the village of Bazwaya carries a white flag as he arrives at a checkpoint on November 1.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 96
    Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya on Monday, October 31.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya on Monday, October 31.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 96
    An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 96
    Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 96
    An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 96
    Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 96
    Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 96
    Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 96
    Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 96
    Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara on Saturday, October 29.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara on Saturday, October 29.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 96
    U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 96
    An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 96
    Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 96
    Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 96
    An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 96
    Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 96
    Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 96
    Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraq's counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Hide Caption
    71 of 96
    Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 96
    Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 96
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 96
    Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 96
    Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 96
    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 96
    An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 96
    An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
    Hide Caption
    79 of 96
    Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on Friday, October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on Friday, October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 96
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    81 of 96
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 96
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 96
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Hide Caption
    84 of 96
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Hide Caption
    85 of 96
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Hide Caption
    86 of 96
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    87 of 96
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Hide Caption
    88 of 96
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Hide Caption
    89 of 96
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Hide Caption
    90 of 96
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    91 of 96
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    92 of 96
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    93 of 96
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Hide Caption
    94 of 96
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    95 of 96
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    96 of 96
    01 Mosul Operation 022002 Mosul Operation 022003 Mosul Operation 022004 Mosul Operation 022006 mosul operation 120207 mosul operation 120208 mosul operation 120202 mosul operation 120210 mosul operation 120209 mosul operation 120203 mosul operation 120202 Mosul operation 112401 Mosul 111902 Mosul 111904 Mosul 111801 mosul operation 111502 mosul operation 111501 mosul operation 111302 mosul operation 111305 mosul operation 1113 RESTRICTED03 mosul operation 111202 mosul operation 111104 mosul operation 111101 mosul operation 111001 mosul operation 111002 mosul operation 111030 trump victory world reacts 110904 mosul operation 111005 mosul operation 111006 mosul operation 111007 mosul operation 111001 mosul operation 1107 RESTRICTED02 mosul operation 110703 mosul operation 110704 mosul operation 110705 mosul operation 110706 mosul operation 110707 mosul operation 110708 mosul operation 110709 mosul operation 110713 mosul operation 110414 mosul operation 110405 mosul operation 110406 mosul operation 110408 mosul operation 110404 mosul operation 110410 mosul operation 110409 mosul peration 110308 mosul peration 110307 mosul peration 110304 mosul operation 110205 mosul peration 110301 mosul operation 110304 mosul peration 1103 RESTRICTED02 mosul operation 103103 mosul operation 103101 mosul operation 103104 mosul operation 103104 mosul operation 103005 mosul operation 103001 mosul operation 103006 mosul operation 103002 mosul operation 102905 mosul operation 102807 mosul operation 102812 mosul operation 102814 mosul operation 102815 mosul operation 102818 mosul operation 1028 RESTRICTED02 mosul operation 102603 mosul operation 102604 mosul operation 102601 Mosul operation 102401 Mosul operation 1023 RESTRICTED03 Mosul operation 102318 mosul week one RESTRICTED01 Mosul Kirkuk 102211 mosul week one05 Mosul operation 102305 Mosul Bartella 1021 01 Mosul operation 102008 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED03 Mosul operation 102009 mosul operation 101911 mosul operation 101902 mosul operation 101906 Mosul 101809 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED05 Mosul 101801 mosul 101811 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 01 mosul 101710 mosul 101713 mosul 101708 mosul 1016 for photo gallery
    ISIS seized Mosul in 2014 and it is the militant group's last major stronghold in the country. The offensive to retake Iraq's second-largest city began in October with a push by the army, counter-terrorism forces, federal police and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Iraqi commanders say the battle for western Mosul will be the toughest fight yet against ISIS. Over the past two years, the militant group has dedicated much of its defensive preparation to the western part of the city.
    The city has warrens of alleys that are impassable by military vehicles, and human rights organizations fear that the use of heavy weaponry in the narrow streets of the old city -- where an estimated 650,000 civilians are still trapped -- is likely to result in very high human toll.
    "When it comes to the old city, which is densely populated, people are very worried about residents being used as human shields," Belkis Wille, senior Iraq researcher for Human Rights Watch, told CNN.

    Food shortage

    Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Iraq
    Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Iraq

      JUST WATCHED

      Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Iraq

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Iraq 02:02
    Wille said there are concerns that it might take a long time for humanitarian aid to get to these areas.
    "Cooking fuel, fuel for generators, basic food, clean water is almost non-existent. We've begun to hear reports of people dying of malnutrition. The question is how long will they have to wait before they can flee," Wille said.
    Damian Rance, UNOCHA communication officer, told CNN that while there are no confirmed cases of children dying from malnutrition, she warned that "many commodities are in short supply in western Mosul, including food, given that major commercial supply routes into the city have been cut since early November."