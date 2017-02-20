Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push into key city Iraqi forces advance in tanks and armored vehicles toward the village of Sheikh Younis, south of Mosul, on Sunday, February 19, as part of an offensive to reclaim western Mosul from ISIS fighters. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi described the operation as a "new dawn" in the liberation of Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in the country. Hide Caption 1 of 96

Residents of Mosul cross a bridge that was destroyed by ISIS fighters in the al-Sukkar neighborhood of Mosul on January 21, after Iraqi leaders declared victory in east Mosul.

French President Francois Hollande and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, view territory held by ISIS during a visit to a military outpost near Mosul on January 2.

A young girl takes part in a Christmas Day Mass at Mar Hanna church in the predominantly Christian town of Qaraqosh, near Mosul, on December 25. The area's churches were heavily damaged by ISIS militants before the town was freed by Iraqi forces during the Mosul offensive.

Iraqi Shiite paramilitary fighters ride in a vehicle through a desert area near the village of Al-Boutha al-Sharqiyah, west of Mosul, on Friday, December 2.

Internally displaced Iraqis who fled the fighting in Mosul watch as a civilian drone films them at the al-Khazir camp on December 1.

An Iraqi soldier searches a home for Islamic State militants after Iraqi forces retook the village of Al-Qasr, near Mosul, on November 30.

Iraqi soldiers transport a comrade who was injured during a battle with ISIS fighters on the front line near the village of Haj Ali on November 29.

A man mourns during the funeral on November 27 of four Iraqi paramilitary fighters who were killed in battles with ISIS in the town of Tal Afar.

Displaced civilians return to the village of Tall Abtah on November 25, after Iraqi forces retook the village from ISIS.

Mosul residents are seen through the windshield of an armored truck as they flee the city, while Iraqi special forces battle ISIS fighters in the northeastern district of the city on November 24.

Iraqi civilians sit on the ground in Mosul on November 24. An Iraqi officer addressed the group, demanding to know the whereabouts of alleged ISIS militants who opened fire on troops a few days earlier.

An Iraqi woman holds her child after crossing the Tigris River on Saturday, November 19.

An Iraqi soldier treats a civilian injured by a mortar shell at a field hospital in Mosul on November 19.

An Iraqi soldier jumps onto a Humvee escorting an Abrams tank in Mosul on November 18.

People flee the fighting in the Mosul area on Tuesday, November 15.

An injured baby receives treatment at a field hospital in Mosul on November 15.

A woman cries Sunday, November 13, after seeing the St. Addai church that was damaged by ISIS fighters during their occupation of the Keramlis village.

An Iraqi special forces soldier prays next to a Humvee before troops pushed toward Mosul's Karkukli neighborhood on November 13.

A man stands guard in the al-Shallalat district as the military operation continued on November 13.

A young shepherd watches over his flock of sheep near the town of Qayyara on November 12. The sheep were blackened by smoke after oil wells were set ablaze by ISIS militants.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds part of a defused bomb planted by ISIS militants in Bashiqa, Iraq, on Friday, November 11.

A member of Iraq's special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul on November 11.

Iraqi boys who were displaced by fighting in Mosul carry food supplies at a camp in Hassan Sham, Iraq, on Thursday, November 10.

An Iraqi woman displaced by war holds her cat near a checkpoint in the Iraqi village of Shaqouli, east of Mosul, on November 10.

A fighter from a local tribe poses for a portrait in Qayyara, south of Mosul, on November 10.

Iraqi troops watch a broadcast of Donald Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, on Wednesday, November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.

US Marines install equipment at a coalition base in Qayyara on November 9.

Smoke rises from Bashiqa after a coalition airstrike targeted ISIS positions on Tuesday, November 8.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter races to take a position on a street in Bashiqa as coalition forces battled to reclaim the town from ISIS control on November 8.

An Iraqi forces member investigates a mass grave that was discovered after coalition forces recaptured the area of Hamam al-Alil on Monday, November 7.

Smoke rises from ISIS positions after an attack by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Bashiqa on November 7.

Iraqi children witness a man being interrogated by a member of the Iraqi army at a base next to the Al-Intissar neighborhood of Mosul on November 7.

A civilian man who fled the fighting trims his beard after reaching an Iraqi army position in Mosul on November 7.

Children play in debris created by an airstrike in Qayyara on Sunday, November 6.

Female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan sing as they hold a position near Bashiqa on November 6.

A sniper takes aim at ISIS positions as Iraqi forces advance toward the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul on November 6.

A baby is passed through a fence back to his mother at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on Saturday, November 5.

People line up to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on November 5. Thousands are taking refuge in camps set up for internally displaced people.

Iraqi soldiers pass near a bridge destroyed in an airstrike in Qayyara on November 5.

Iraqi soldiers patrol an alley on the outskirts of Mosul on November 4.

Rockets are fired from the Qayyara military base on November 4.

A suspected member of ISIS is detained at a checkpoint near Bartella, Iraq, on November 4.

A convoy of trucks carries displaced people away from Mosul on November 4. Iraqi forces have freed dozens of villages in their advance on Mosul, yet more than 1 million civilians are still trapped in the ISIS-held city.

Iraqi families flee the fighting on November 4 near the village of Gogjali.

A girl pauses in the doorway of a tent in the Khazir camp on November 4.

Iraqi families pack into a truck to be moved to camps on Thursday, November 3.

A member of Iraq's special forces uses a helmet as a decoy while a sniper takes aim at ISIS positions in Gogjali on November 3.

A child peers through a car window in the village of Bazwaya on November 3.

Children play near a burning oil field in Qayyara on November 3.

A woman waves to Iraqi soldiers patrolling Gogjali on Wednesday, November 2.

The graves of eight family members are seen in Faziliya, north of Mosul, on Tuesday, November 1. The family was killed in late October when their home was hit in an airstrike.

An Iraqi special forces soldier searches for the location of an ISIS sniper in Gogjali on November 1.

A man fleeing the village of Bazwaya carries a white flag as he arrives at a checkpoint on November 1.

Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya on Monday, October 31.

An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31.

Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31.

An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.

Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30.

Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.

Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.

Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30.

Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara on Saturday, October 29.

U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.

An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.

Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.

Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.

An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.

Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.

Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.

Iraq's counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.

Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.

Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.

Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.

Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.

Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.

An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.

An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.

Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on Friday, October 21 after the town was reclaimed.

Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.

A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.

Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.

Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.

A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.

Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.

Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.

Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.

A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.

Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.

Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.

Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.

A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.

Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.

Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.