Dr. Eghtesady with Spencer – Dr. Pirooz Eghtesady, cardiothoracic surgeon-in-chief at St. Louis Children's Hospital and his patient Spencer Kolman,15, in 2017. "Spencer did remarkably well," said Eghtesady of his young patient who underwent a heart-lung transplant last year. Look through the gallery to see his journey.

Spencer Kolman at school – February 2016: Spencer Kolman attending his high school Valentine's dance nine months before being admitted to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Spencer on his scooter – February 2016: Spencer in ninth grade at a medical supply store in Chicago. He had just got this scooter, which he used to get to class during high school.

Spencer's breathing difficulties – November 2016: Spencer sleeping in his room in Chicago in a tripod position leaning forward and supporting his upper body with his hands on his knees. This made it easier to breathe. He was using 15 liters of oxygen per minute.

Spencer waits for donor organs – November 2016: Spencer in the ICU before his transplant. To pass the time, his dad gave him a giant set of the LEGO Star Wars edition to put together, his son's favorite movie series. When this photo was posted on Spencer's Facebook page, many others began sending LEGO sets to the hospital.

Spencer with his brother, Zach, and sister, Evangeline – November 2016. Spencer at St. Louis Children's Hospital awaiting his transplant with brother Zach Kolman, 16, and sister Evangeline Kolman, 7.

Spencer following surgery – November 2016: Spencer at St. Louis Children's Hospital immediately after his heart-lung transplant.

Spencer with his parents, Ken and Liz Kolman – December 2016: Spencer with his parents Ken and Liz Kolman at St. Louis Children's Hospital a few weeks after his transplant.