Dustin Johnson topples Jason Day at top of golf's world rankings

(CNN) Dustin Johnson joined an illustrious list of golfers Monday as he was officially crowned the world's number one-ranked player following victory at the Genesis Open at the weekend.

Johnson's five-shot victory at the Riviera Country Club in California Sunday sees him rise from third to first and supplant Australia's Jason Day who has held the top spot in the rankings since March 2016.

Reigning US Open champion Johnson finished the tournament on 17-under par following a final round of 71 to clinch the 13th PGA Tour victory of his career.

"I played really well," American Johnson told reporters. "I wasn't really thinking about my world ranking ... I mean, I look at the world golf rankings but it's not like my goal ... I want to win the golf tournament I'm playing.

"If I get to No. 1 from winning the golf tournament obviously that's a bonus. The most important thing is winning golf tournaments."

A quick look at the swing of the world's top-ranked player. pic.twitter.com/z5qmy7SCKf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 20, 2017