FA Cup: Lincoln City hero Sean Raggett revels in 'miracle' win

Story highlights Lincoln reaches FA Cup quarterfinals

First non-league side in 103 years to do so

Goalscorer talks about "unbelievable" win

(CNN) It's back to reality for Lincoln City -- having toppled Premier League opposition in a major FA Cup upset, the English team faces a trip to fellow non-league side North Ferriby United on Tuesday.

"Football's a crazy game," laughs Lincoln City hero Sean Raggett, speaking to CNN after writing his name into folklore in the sport's oldest competition with the only goal in Saturday's victory at Burnley.

The defender's 89th-minute winner ensured a non-league team will take part in the last eight of the competition for the first time in over a century.

The Imps reached the quarterfinals for the first time in the club's 133-year history after a victory that manager Danny Cowley described as a "football miracle."

What a feeling, class performance from the lads and unreal to get the winner against a premier league side ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oc4uOM1zLW — Sean Raggett (@SeanRaggett) February 18, 2017

Next up could be a glamor tie with 12-time FA Cup winner Arsenal, which faces another non-league club, Sutton United, on Monday.