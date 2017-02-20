Story highlights Law enforcement official: Churkin died after suffering cardiac arrest in New York

Former US ambassador: Churkin was "a formidable adversary, but always a friend"

(CNN) Tributes poured in Monday for Vitaly Churkin, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations who died suddenly in New York. He was remembered for his intellect, wit and the pride he took in serving his country.

Churkin died one day before his 65th birthday.

The diplomat suffered from cardiac arrest while at the Russian Mission on East 67th Street, a law enforcement official said. He was taken to New York's Presbyterian Hospital, where he died.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said "the outstanding Russian diplomat died while he was in his current working role." And President Vladimir Putin "expressed sympathy to the friends and family as well as to the staff of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the Kremlin said.

JUST WATCHED 2012: Churkin defends Russia's stance on Syria Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 2012: Churkin defends Russia's stance on Syria 09:46

Members of the UN General Assembly stood for a moment of silence in memory of their colleague.

