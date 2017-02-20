Story highlights Patton Oswalt delivered a monologue that took on Trump at the WGA Awards

Aaron Sorkin and director Oliver Stone also gave politically themed speeches

(CNN) A few of the honorees at the Writers Guild of America Awards had strong words for President Donald Trump on Sunday night.

The award show -- one of the last stops on the Hollywood praise train known as award season -- gave out honors to "Moonlight," "Arrival," "The Americans" and "Atlanta." But it was also notable for the defiant speeches from honorees, including Oliver Stone and Aaron Sorkin.

Host Patton Oswalt also delivered some criticism of the president with a monologue that, among other things, called the night a celebration of "the end of the written word."

"Donald Trump taking Obama's job would be like if the head of linguistics at Rutgers made fun of David Lee Roth, and David Lee Roth was like, 'I'm gonna take his job,'" Oswalt joked, as he mimicked a hit song from the 80's icon.

Oswalt was accompanied on stage by two men dressed as "soldiers from armed forces of the Russian Federation."

