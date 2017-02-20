Lindsay Lohan really wants a 'Little Mermaid' gig

Story highlights Lohan has said she wants to play Ariel

Lin-Manuel Miranda is said to be connected to project

(CNN) Lindsay Lohan would apparently still like to go "Under The Sea."

The actress has posted a photo on Instagram of her and "The Little Mermaid" character Ariel side by side. The posting has revived chatter that she is angling for the role in a possible live action version of the animated Disney classic.

#thelittlemermaid A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

Lohan, 30, has publicly said before that she would love the starring role as the teen mermaid who longs to become human.

The ginger-haired actress even managed to work her longing for the gig into an October interview with Turkish television about her humanitarian work.

Disney hasn't said much about the possible film that many assume is in the works.

