Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees

Ruth Negga is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Loving."

Isabelle Huppert is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Elle."

Natalie Portman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Jackie."

Meryl Streep is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Emma Stone nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "La La Land."

Viola Davis is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Fences."

Naomie Harris is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Moonlight."

Nicole Kidman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Lion."

Octavia Spencer is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Hidden Figures."

Michelle Williams is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Manchester by the Sea."

Denzel Washington is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Fences."

Casey Affleck is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Manchester by the Sea."

Andrew Garfield is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Hacksaw Ridge."

Ryan Gosling is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "La La Land."

Viggo Mortensen is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Captain Fantastic."

Mahershala Ali is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Moonlight."

Jeff Bridges is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Hell or High Water."

Lucas Hedges is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Manchester by the Sea."

Dev Patel is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Lion."