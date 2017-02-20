Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Ruth Negga is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Loving."
Isabelle Huppert is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Elle."
Natalie Portman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Jackie."
Meryl Streep is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Florence Foster Jenkins."
Emma Stone nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "La La Land."
Viola Davis is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Fences."
Naomie Harris is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Moonlight."
Nicole Kidman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Lion."
Octavia Spencer is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Hidden Figures."
Michelle Williams is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Manchester by the Sea."
Denzel Washington is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Fences."
Casey Affleck is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Manchester by the Sea."
Andrew Garfield is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Hacksaw Ridge."
Ryan Gosling is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "La La Land."
Viggo Mortensen is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Captain Fantastic."
Mahershala Ali is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Moonlight."
Jeff Bridges is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Hell or High Water."
Lucas Hedges is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Manchester by the Sea."
Dev Patel is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Lion."
Michael Shannon is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Nocturnal Animals."