Breaking News

Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees

Updated 12:02 PM ET, Mon February 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ruth Negga is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in &quot;Loving.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Ruth Negga is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Loving."
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Isabelle Huppert is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in &quot;Elle.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Isabelle Huppert is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Elle."
Hide Caption
2 of 20
Natalie Portman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in &quot;Jackie.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Natalie Portman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Jackie."
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Meryl Streep is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in &quot;Florence Foster Jenkins.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Meryl Streep is nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role in "Florence Foster Jenkins."
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Emma Stone nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for &quot;La La Land.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Emma Stone nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "La La Land."
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Viola Davis is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in &quot;Fences.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Viola Davis is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Fences."
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Naomie Harris is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in &quot;Moonlight.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Naomie Harris is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Moonlight."
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Nicole Kidman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in &quot;Lion.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Nicole Kidman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Lion."
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Octavia Spencer is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in &quot;Hidden Figures.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Octavia Spencer is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Hidden Figures."
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Michelle Williams is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in &quot;Manchester by the Sea.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Michelle Williams is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in "Manchester by the Sea."
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Denzel Washington is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in &quot;Fences.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Denzel Washington is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Fences."
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Casey Affleck is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in &quot;Manchester by the Sea.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Casey Affleck is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Manchester by the Sea."
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Andrew Garfield is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in &quot;Hacksaw Ridge.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Andrew Garfield is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Hacksaw Ridge."
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Ryan Gosling is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in &quot;La La Land.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Ryan Gosling is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "La La Land."
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Viggo Mortensen is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in &quot;Captain Fantastic.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Viggo Mortensen is nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role in "Captain Fantastic."
Hide Caption
15 of 20
Mahershala Ali is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in &quot;Moonlight.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Mahershala Ali is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Moonlight."
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Jeff Bridges is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in &quot;Hell or High Water.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Jeff Bridges is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Hell or High Water."
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Lucas Hedges is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in &quot;Manchester by the Sea.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Lucas Hedges is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Manchester by the Sea."
Hide Caption
18 of 20
Dev Patel is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in &quot;Lion.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Dev Patel is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Lion."
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Michael Shannon is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in &quot;Nocturnal Animals.&quot;
Photos: Oscars 2017: See all 20 acting nominees
Michael Shannon is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Nocturnal Animals."
Hide Caption
20 of 20
10 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTED09 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTEDNatalie Portman LuncheonMeryl Streep FILE RESTRICTED12 Oscar acting nominees13 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTED14 Oscar acting nominees15 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTED16 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTEDMIchelle Williams Oscar lunch04 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTED01 Oscar acting nomineesAndrew Garfield FILE RESTRICTED02 Oscar acting nominees03 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTED05 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTED06 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTED07 Oscar acting nominees RESTRICTED08 Oscar acting nominees RestrictedMichael Shannon FILE