Blue Ivy channels Beyoncé at NBA All-Star Game

Blue Ivy has some of the same mannerisms as her mom

(CNN) Blue Ivy gets it from her mama.

Beyoncé and Jay Z's five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter appears to be transforming into her mother's mini-me.

The child sat courtside with her superstar parents at the NBA All-Star game Sunday and stole the spotlight.

From her style to her mannerisms, Blue Ivy had Beyoncé fans doing a double take.

Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé attend the NBA All-Star Game 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In a recent Instagram picture posted by Beyoncé, Blue rocked her mom's style in a matching denim coat that appropriately read: "slay." Miss Carter has an enviable wardrobe and a busy social schedule. In the past year, she has attended the Grammys, CFDA Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

