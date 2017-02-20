Pyongyang North Korea (CNN) US President Donald Trump talks about North Korea a lot, but what do average North Koreans think of him?

CNN went to a park in a residential neighborhood of Pyongyang, where locals were playing volleyball and basketball, and cheering enthusiastically on the sidelines.

We had asked our government minders to talk with ordinary Pyongyang residents. We would point to a person and they would try to persuade them to talk with us. They were not always successful. They tell us it is not easy to persuade people to talk with American reporters.

Access to outside information here is limited by Kim Jong Un's government, which carefully manages the messages to the country's 24 million citizens.

The people we spoke to had heard of Trump, but they weren't aware of the controversies surrounding his new administration.

