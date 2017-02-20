Kim Jong Nam's death: Footage surfaces showing attack

Story highlights Footage on Japanese TV appears to show moments before Kim's death

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) Closed circuit television footage released Monday appears to show the moment that Kim Jong Nam was attacked and the events leading up to his death.

The footage, which first aired on TV in Japan, shows Kim being attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, walking over to a desk and then being escorted to a hospital clinic -- both of which match the timeline of events released by authorities.

Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died on his way to hospital. Authorities believe that he was poisoned and the case is being treated as a murder investigation.

Security footage from Fuji TV appears to show the moment Kim Jong Un was attacked February 13.

So far, police have arrested four suspects and looking for four more who were believed to have left Malaysia the day of the attack. Five of the eight are North Korean.

When asked if North Korea had ordered his murder, a top Malaysian police official merely said, "the four (on the run) hold North Korean nationality, that is all."