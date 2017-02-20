Breaking News

Kim Jong Nam's death: Footage surfaces showing attack

By Joshua Berlinger and Saima Mohsin, CNN

Updated 4:22 AM ET, Mon February 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

malaysia kim jong nam investigation mohsin pkg_00001326
malaysia kim jong nam investigation mohsin pkg_00001326

    JUST WATCHED

    Does this video show Kim Jong Nam's attack?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Footage on Japanese TV appears to show moments before Kim's death
  • North Korea, Malaysia engaged in diplomatic feud

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN)Closed circuit television footage released Monday appears to show the moment that Kim Jong Nam was attacked and the events leading up to his death.

The footage, which first aired on TV in Japan, shows Kim being attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, walking over to a desk and then being escorted to a hospital clinic -- both of which match the timeline of events released by authorities.
Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died on his way to hospital. Authorities believe that he was poisoned and the case is being treated as a murder investigation.
    Security footage from Fuji TV appears to show the moment Kim Jong Un was attacked February 13.
    Security footage from Fuji TV appears to show the moment Kim Jong Un was attacked February 13.
    So far, police have arrested four suspects and looking for four more who were believed to have left Malaysia the day of the attack. Five of the eight are North Korean.
    When asked if North Korea had ordered his murder, a top Malaysian police official merely said, "the four (on the run) hold North Korean nationality, that is all."
    Read More
    Interpol is assisting in the search.

    A diplomatic spat

    The investigation into Kim's death has sparked a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea.
    Pyongyang's ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, told reporters Monday that the investigation was being "politicized by Malaysia in collusion with South Korea."
    He claimed that the dead man was Kim Chol, a citizen of North Korea, and that requests for a DNA sample were "preposterous."
    The Kim Jong Nam killing

    Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister said the North Korean embassy in Malaysia confirmed Kim Jong Nam's identity. He aded that Kim Jong Nam had been traveling with two passports, one under the name Kim Chol. Kim Jong Nam had a reputation for traveling with false documents.
    Earlier Monday, the Malaysian government summoned Ambassador Kang after he accused officials in Kuala Lumpur of conspiring with "hostile forces" during the investigation.
    Malaysia also recalled its own ambassador in Pyongyang, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
    North Korea had previously said it opposes any autopsy that is done without their own officials present and has publicly demanded the country return the body.
    But Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat said that without DNA from a next of kin, Malaysia wouldn't hand over Kim's body or release the autopsy report, which could reveal the cause of death.

    CNN's Saima Mohsi reported from Kuala Lumpur, while Joshua Berlinger reported and wrote from Hong Kong. CNN's Kocha Olarn, Kathy Quiano, Elizabeth Joseph, Chieu Luu and Andreena Narayan and journalist Salhan Ahmad contributed to this report.