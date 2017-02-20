Breaking News

Kim Jong Nam's death: Footage surfaces showing attack

By Joshua Berlinger and Saima Mohsin, CNN

Updated 2:59 AM ET, Mon February 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kim Jong Nam
Kim Jong Nam

    JUST WATCHED

    4 N. Koreans sought in death of Kim Jong Nam

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(7 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Footage on Japanese TV appears to show moments before Kim's death
  • North Korea, Malaysia engaged in diplomatic feud
  • Indonesian suspect says she thought she was on a prank show

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN)Closed circuit television footage released Monday appears to show the moment that Kim Jong Nam was attacked and the events leading up to his death.

The footage, which first aired on TV in Japan, shows Kim being attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, walking over to a desk and then being escorted to a hospital clinic -- both of which match the timeline of events released by authorities.
Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died on his way to hospital. Authorities believe that he was poisoned and the case is being treated as a murder investigation.
    Security footage from Fuji TV appears to show the moment Kim Jong Un was attacked February 13.
    Security footage from Fuji TV appears to show the moment Kim Jong Un was attacked February 13.
    So far, police have arrested four suspects and looking for four more who were believed to have left Malaysia the day of the attack. Five of the eight are North Korean.
    When asked if North Korea had ordered his murder, a top Malaysian police official merely said, "the four (on the run) hold North Korean nationality, that is all."
    Read More
    Interpol is assisting in the search.

    A diplomatic spat

    The investigation into Kim's death has sparked a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea.
    Malaysia summoned the North Korean ambassador to Malaysia and recalled its own ambassador in Pyongyang, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.
    It follows comments from Pyongyang's ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, who accused officials in Kuala Lumpur of conspiring with "hostile forces" during its investigation.
    The Kim Jong Nam killing

    The disagreement stems over a debate on Kim's autopsy. North Korea said it opposes any autopsy that is done without their own officials present and has publicly demanded that the country return Kim's body.
    But Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat said that without DNA from a next of kin, Malaysia wouldn't hand over Kim's body or release the autopsy report, which could reveal the cause of death.

    CNN's Saima Mohsi reported from Kuala Lumpur, while Joshua Berlinger reported and wrote from Hong Kong. CNN's Kocha Olarn, Kathy Quiano, Elizabeth Joseph, Chieu Luu and Andreena Narayan and journalist Salhan Ahmad contributed to this report.