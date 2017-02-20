Breaking News

Kim Jong Nam: Why would North Korea want him dead?

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 9:22 AM ET, Mon February 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

4 N. Koreans sought in death of Kim Jong Nam
4 N. Koreans sought in death of Kim Jong Nam

    JUST WATCHED

    4 N. Koreans sought in death of Kim Jong Nam

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Kim Jong Nam lived in exile from North Korea since the early 2000s
  • He was a critic of the regime, and his half-brother Kim Jong Un

(CNN)Mystery still surrounds the sudden death of Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of late North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il, in Kuala Lumpur airport last week.

Police said Kim was assaulted from behind, and something may have been sprayed or held over his face, causing him to feel dizzy. He died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.
South Korea has called the murder an "act of terrorism" and said it was carried out by the North Korean government. At least five North Koreans are currently under investigation by Malaysian police.
    But why would Pyongyang want to kill a member of its ruling dynasty? Analysts say it's hard to know with any certainty but differences with ally and neighbor China and the dynamics of sibling rivalry may have played a role.
    Murder suspect thought she was in TV prank
    Murder suspect thought she was in TV prank

      JUST WATCHED

      Murder suspect thought she was in TV prank

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Murder suspect thought she was in TV prank 01:57

    Rift with China?

    Read More
    In 2001, Kim Jong Nam was caught trying to enter Japan on a forged passport, reportedly in an attempt to visit Tokyo Disneyland.
    This caused huge embarrassment for North Korea and ended any lingering chances Kim had of succeeding his father as leader. From around 2003, he lived in near exile in Macau, a Chinese-controlled territory near Hong Kong.
    Kim regularly visited China, and maintained close ties with Beijing, primarily through his uncle Jang Song Thaek, the second-most powerful man in North Korea following Kim Jong Il's death in 2011.
    "Jang Song Taek was China's guy in Pyongyang," said Jeffrey Lewis, director of the US-based East Asia Nonproliferation Program.
    "(He) was the source of Kim Jong Nam's income and probably why the Chinese protected him."
    Jang was dramatically purged and executed in 2013 on the order of Kim Jong Un, robbing Kim Jong Nam of his strongest ally in Pyongyang and a major link to Beijing.
    If North Korea is confirmed as being behind Kim Jong Nam's death as well, it will "greatly undermine China's confidence" in Kim Jong Un's regime, said Zhao Tong, an associate at the Carnegie Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing.
    "Kim Jong Nam long advocated for a pro-reform approach in North Korea and openly encouraged (Pyongyang) to follow China's example," said Zhao.
    China is North Korea's only real ally, but relations have become increasingly strained as Pyongyang has continued to aggressively pursue its nuclear program in the face of international sanctions supported by Beijing.
    "When the North Koreans executed Jang, it was nominally for his business dealings in China," said Lewis.
    "North Korea is wiping out all the pro-Chinese regime elements -- although this murder seems especially cruel."
    Such a move would be a dramatic miscalculation by Pyongyang, according to Zhao.
    "If this murder is confirmed (as being ordered by Kim Jong Un), that will deal a major blow to China's hopes about the North Korean leadership's ability to open up," he said.
    This could fundamentally change how Beijing -- a long advocate of diplomatic talks between Pyongyang and its rivals -- deals with North Korea and its nuclear program.
    A recent decision by China -- citing UN sanctions -- to halt all coal imports from North Korea, may be a sign of Beijing's displeasure with Kim Jong Nam's death, Zhao said.
    China cuts all coal imports from North Korea
    China cuts all coal imports from North Korea

      JUST WATCHED

      China cuts all coal imports from North Korea

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    China cuts all coal imports from North Korea 01:45

    Succession threat?

    Sidelined after his father left his mother for dancer Ko Yong Hui in the 1970s, Kim Jong Nam was at one point a potential rival to his youngest brother for the succession (a middle brother, Kim Jong Chul was passed over for unclear reasons).
    Nevertheless, Kim Jong Un's ascension progressed far more smoothly than many predicted, and he soon shored up his grip on power through a brutal campaign of crackdowns and executions.
    A South Korean think tank said in December that Kim had ordered the killing of 340 people since 2011.
    Kim Jong Nam lacked anything close to a power base in Pyongyang, according to Michael Madden, an expert on the country's leadership.
    Kim Jong Nam with his father, former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
    Kim Jong Nam with his father, former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
    "Given his heritage, (Kim) Jong Nam was viewed by some elderly North Korean elites as a kind of grandson figure," he wrote last week. "This affection and relationship could not necessarily form a basis of political support domestically, but it would have been helpful had (Kim) Jong Nam ever put himself forward as a political rival to his half-brother."
    However, it is unclear whether Kim Jong Nam ever desired to succeed his father, let alone his brother.
    In interviews with Yoji Gomi, author of the 2012 book about him "My Father, Kim Jong Il, and Me," Kim criticized hereditary succession and called for economic and political reform in the country.
    The Kim Jong Nam killing

    Speaking to former UN Under-Secretary General Elisabeth Rehn in an interview for Finnish television, Kim Jong Nam's son Kim Han Sol said his father was "not really interested in politics."
    Any potential plot to challenge Kim Jong Un would have likely required support from China, something Zhao doubts would be have been forthcoming since 2011.
    "It makes no sense for China to engage in political conspiracy against Kim Jong Un and risk the overall China-North Korea relationship," when the chance of Kim Jong Nam succeeding "is so low," he said.
    A tiger at the Pyongyang zoo on Sunday, February 19. Will Ripley and CNN colleagues Justin Robertson and Tim Schwartz are the only Western broadcasters reporting from North Korea since it conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday, February 12. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/15/asia/north-korea-photos-video/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See their dispatches from the world&#39;s most reclusive country&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A tiger at the Pyongyang zoo on Sunday, February 19. Will Ripley and CNN colleagues Justin Robertson and Tim Schwartz are the only Western broadcasters reporting from North Korea since it conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday, February 12. See their dispatches from the world's most reclusive country
    Hide Caption
    1 of 66
    CNN&#39;s Will Ripley posted this photo of the skyline in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Friday, February 17. &quot;Note the 105-story pyramid skyscraper, the Ryugyong Hotel. Work began in 1987. Still unfinished,&quot; Ripley said &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BQmQp1Zg-kI/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in his Instagram post.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    CNN's Will Ripley posted this photo of the skyline in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Friday, February 17. "Note the 105-story pyramid skyscraper, the Ryugyong Hotel. Work began in 1987. Still unfinished," Ripley said in his Instagram post.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 66
    North Korean soldiers ride in a black Mercedes-Benz on the streets of Pyongyang on February 17.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean soldiers ride in a black Mercedes-Benz on the streets of Pyongyang on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 66
    A 70-story apartment building undergoes construction on February 17.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A 70-story apartment building undergoes construction on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 66
    The floating Rainbow Restaurant is seen in Pyongyang on February 17.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The floating Rainbow Restaurant is seen in Pyongyang on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 66
    North Korean soldiers watch fireworks in Pyongyang on Thursday, February 16.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean soldiers watch fireworks in Pyongyang on Thursday, February 16.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 66
    People use smartphones to take photos of an ice sculpture in Pyongyang on February 16.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    People use smartphones to take photos of an ice sculpture in Pyongyang on February 16.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 66
    A soldier stands guard in North Korea on February 16. While military service for women has long been voluntary, it reportedly was made mandatory recently in a bid to bolster the armed forces.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A soldier stands guard in North Korea on February 16. While military service for women has long been voluntary, it reportedly was made mandatory recently in a bid to bolster the armed forces.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 66
    A boy visits the Kimjongilia flower show on February 16. The red flowers are named after the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A boy visits the Kimjongilia flower show on February 16. The red flowers are named after the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 66
    University students dance in front of the Pyongyang indoor stadium on February 16.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    University students dance in front of the Pyongyang indoor stadium on February 16.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 66
    Book titles are listed in English at a bookshop for tourists in the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Book titles are listed in English at a bookshop for tourists in the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 66
    Ice flows down the Taedong River in Pyongyang on February 16.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Ice flows down the Taedong River in Pyongyang on February 16.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 66
    Soldiers pay respects to former North Korean leaders on Wednesday, February 15. The site is considered one of the most sacred in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Soldiers pay respects to former North Korean leaders on Wednesday, February 15. The site is considered one of the most sacred in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 66
    Vendors sell flowers February 15 to mourners paying their respects to deceased leaders of North Korea.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Vendors sell flowers February 15 to mourners paying their respects to deceased leaders of North Korea.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 66
    The view over the frozen Taedong River shows residential areas of Pyongyang on February 15.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The view over the frozen Taedong River shows residential areas of Pyongyang on February 15.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 66
    The symbol of North Korea&#39;s sole political party, the Korean Workers&#39; Party, can be seen atop a government building in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The symbol of North Korea's sole political party, the Korean Workers' Party, can be seen atop a government building in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 66
    Taxis are becoming more prevalent on the streets of Pyongyang. Most commuters still ride buses.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Taxis are becoming more prevalent on the streets of Pyongyang. Most commuters still ride buses.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 66
    Tour guides told CNN&#39;s crew that &quot;in 1948, Kim Il Sung, his wife and his then 7-year-old son, Kim Jong Il, test fired North Korea&#39;s first domestically manufactured submachine gun,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BFItQnuBqFl/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tim Schwartz said on Instagram.&lt;/a&gt; The guides said that all three shot bullseyes at 50 meters.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Tour guides told CNN's crew that "in 1948, Kim Il Sung, his wife and his then 7-year-old son, Kim Jong Il, test fired North Korea's first domestically manufactured submachine gun," Tim Schwartz said on Instagram. The guides said that all three shot bullseyes at 50 meters.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 66
    The Man Gyong Dae School Children&#39;s Palace, shown in May 2016, is an after-school activity complex in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The Man Gyong Dae School Children's Palace, shown in May 2016, is an after-school activity complex in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 66
    Young singers practice their performance at a &quot;children&#39;s palace&quot; in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Young singers practice their performance at a "children's palace" in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 66
    Children play volleyball at an after-school center in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Children play volleyball at an after-school center in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 66
    An Olympic-sized swimming pool is a focal point of a &quot;children&#39;s palace&quot; after-school center in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    An Olympic-sized swimming pool is a focal point of a "children's palace" after-school center in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 66
    Pyongyang prepares in 2016 for the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/28/asia/north-korea-party-congress-explainer/&quot;&gt;Workers&#39; Party of Korea congress,&lt;/a&gt; the first such meeting since 1980. The event aimed to consolidate Kim Jong Un&#39;s power in the regime.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Pyongyang prepares in 2016 for the Workers' Party of Korea congress, the first such meeting since 1980. The event aimed to consolidate Kim Jong Un's power in the regime.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 66
    A train can be seen from the window of the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A train can be seen from the window of the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 66
    CNN visits the North Korean &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/08/asia/north-korea-hydrogen-bomb-science-park/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Science and Technology Center&lt;/a&gt; in Pyongyang in January 2016.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    CNN visits the North Korean Science and Technology Center in Pyongyang in January 2016.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 66
    Visitors to North Korea&#39;s Science and Technology Center use the tightly regulated North Korean intranet.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Visitors to North Korea's Science and Technology Center use the tightly regulated North Korean intranet.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 66
    A guide shows visitors a display in the North Korean Science and Technology Center.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A guide shows visitors a display in the North Korean Science and Technology Center.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 66
    Exhibits at the North Korean Science and Technology Center include this fighter jet.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Exhibits at the North Korean Science and Technology Center include this fighter jet.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 66
    During a carefully choreographed show of strength to mark the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/10/10/asia/north-korea-military-parade/&quot;&gt;70th anniversary of the ruling Korean Workers&#39; Party&lt;/a&gt; in October 2015, a soldier marches across Pyongyang&#39;s Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    During a carefully choreographed show of strength to mark the 70th anniversary of the ruling Korean Workers' Party in October 2015, a soldier marches across Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 66
    Young members of North Korea&#39;s military ride artillery through Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Young members of North Korea's military ride artillery through Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 66
    North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korea&#39;s founding president Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korea's founding president Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 66
    Weapons are paraded through Pyongyang as a clear signal to the rest of the world that North Korea has military might.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Weapons are paraded through Pyongyang as a clear signal to the rest of the world that North Korea has military might.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 66
    A large mural of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung stands outside the Jang Chon cooperative farm, a 30-minute drive outside the capital Pyongyang. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/25/asia/north-korea-most-famous-farmer/&quot;&gt;CNN visited the farm in September 2015.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A large mural of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung stands outside the Jang Chon cooperative farm, a 30-minute drive outside the capital Pyongyang. CNN visited the farm in September 2015.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 66
    Farm manager Kim Myong Jon is something of a celebrity in North Korea. During the past 40 years, she&#39;s met with all three North Korean leaders.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Farm manager Kim Myong Jon is something of a celebrity in North Korea. During the past 40 years, she's met with all three North Korean leaders.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 66
    The farm where Kim Myong Jon works is home to one of North Korea&#39;s first greenhouses. It was first visited by Kim Il Sung more than three decades ago, and more recently by his grandson, current leader Kim Jong Un.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The farm where Kim Myong Jon works is home to one of North Korea's first greenhouses. It was first visited by Kim Il Sung more than three decades ago, and more recently by his grandson, current leader Kim Jong Un.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 66
    Chili peppers lie in the sun at the Jang Chon farm. Peppers are used for making kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish that is a staple of the North Korean diet.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Chili peppers lie in the sun at the Jang Chon farm. Peppers are used for making kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish that is a staple of the North Korean diet.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 66
    CNN&#39;s Will Ripley speaks with scientists from North Korea&#39;s space agency, the National Aeronautical Development Association (NADA). In September 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/23/asia/north-korea-space-center-ripley-schwarz/&quot;&gt;CNN was given exclusive access to the newly opened satellite control center.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    CNN's Will Ripley speaks with scientists from North Korea's space agency, the National Aeronautical Development Association (NADA). In September 2015, CNN was given exclusive access to the newly opened satellite control center.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 66
    The futuristic space center is in a residential area not far from the center of Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The futuristic space center is in a residential area not far from the center of Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 66
    Two officials walk in the grounds of the space facility. NADA officials told CNN that they had prepared multiple satellites and were in the &quot;final stages of perfecting all operations.&quot;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Two officials walk in the grounds of the space facility. NADA officials told CNN that they had prepared multiple satellites and were in the "final stages of perfecting all operations."
    Hide Caption
    39 of 66
    Hula hoop diplomacy at a North Korean dolphinarium&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/26/asia/north-korea-hula-hooping/&quot;&gt;. CNN video journalist Brad Olson&lt;/a&gt; was called on stage to show how it&#39;s done.&quot;I managed to get three going, much to the delight of the crowd,&quot; he said.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Hula hoop diplomacy at a North Korean dolphinarium. CNN video journalist Brad Olson was called on stage to show how it's done."I managed to get three going, much to the delight of the crowd," he said.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 66
    In May 2015, CNN was given rare access to a faculty apartment in an upscale area of Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung University. The lounge was neat, if a little dated.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    In May 2015, CNN was given rare access to a faculty apartment in an upscale area of Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung University. The lounge was neat, if a little dated.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 66
    This is the master bedroom of the three-bedroom apartment. A university professor lives in the home with his adult children. It&#39;s 200 square meters (about 2,150 square feet). That&#39;s large for an apartment in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    This is the master bedroom of the three-bedroom apartment. A university professor lives in the home with his adult children. It's 200 square meters (about 2,150 square feet). That's large for an apartment in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 66
    A flat-screen television sits prominently in the lounge.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A flat-screen television sits prominently in the lounge.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 66
    Books are neatly lined up above a desk in the study. There&#39;s a lamp for reading and a large padded chair.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Books are neatly lined up above a desk in the study. There's a lamp for reading and a large padded chair.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 66
    Every home in North Korea displays portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Housing is assigned by the government and is free. Those who want to move have to sign up to exchange places with other citizens.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Every home in North Korea displays portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Housing is assigned by the government and is free. Those who want to move have to sign up to exchange places with other citizens.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 66
    The kitchen features a double sink and brushed metal counter tops.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The kitchen features a double sink and brushed metal counter tops.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 66
    The kitchen is fitted with a Haier two-burner gas hob. Haier, based in Qingdao, China, is one of the world&#39;s biggest home appliance companies.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The kitchen is fitted with a Haier two-burner gas hob. Haier, based in Qingdao, China, is one of the world's biggest home appliance companies.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 66
    First-graders in a Pyongyang classroom are orderly yet energetic, often standing and giving spirited answers to their teacher&#39;s questions.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    First-graders in a Pyongyang classroom are orderly yet energetic, often standing and giving spirited answers to their teacher's questions.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 66
    North Korean students watch riding lessons at a new equestrian center designed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The facility was formerly used for military training.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean students watch riding lessons at a new equestrian center designed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The facility was formerly used for military training.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 66
    Outdoor exercise accompanied by upbeat music is a daily routine for these North Korean middle school students. Classes are critiqued on their coordination.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Outdoor exercise accompanied by upbeat music is a daily routine for these North Korean middle school students. Classes are critiqued on their coordination.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 66
    Young children in a newly constructed Pyongyang orphanage practice a musical performance.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Young children in a newly constructed Pyongyang orphanage practice a musical performance.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 66
    The orphanage features a pool area for the children, who live and study in the complex.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The orphanage features a pool area for the children, who live and study in the complex.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 66
    Young boys practice a drum routine that they will perform during International Children&#39;s Day.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Young boys practice a drum routine that they will perform during International Children's Day.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 66
    Toy rocket launchers sit ready for children to play with.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Toy rocket launchers sit ready for children to play with.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 66
    Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho speaks to CNN correspondent Will Ripley. In May 2015, Ripley and his team were &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/02/asia/cnn-inside-north-korea/&quot;&gt;granted rare access to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in North Korea.&lt;/a&gt; An estimated three-quarters of North Korea&#39;s standing army of more than a million is based near the heavily fortified border.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho speaks to CNN correspondent Will Ripley. In May 2015, Ripley and his team were granted rare access to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in North Korea. An estimated three-quarters of North Korea's standing army of more than a million is based near the heavily fortified border.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 66
    Soldiers stand guard on the North Korean side of the DMZ.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Soldiers stand guard on the North Korean side of the DMZ.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 66
    North Korea displays the armistice agreement that brought the brutal fighting of the Korean War to an end in 1953.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korea displays the armistice agreement that brought the brutal fighting of the Korean War to an end in 1953.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 66
    Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho is part of North Korea&#39;s standing army of more than a million.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho is part of North Korea's standing army of more than a million.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 66
    Pyongyang women wear their Sunday best -- and carry ornate umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Pyongyang women wear their Sunday best -- and carry ornate umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 66
    Twin statues honor the late leaders of North Korea, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Visitors to Pyongyang are routinely taken to pay their respects and lay flowers at the monument.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Twin statues honor the late leaders of North Korea, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Visitors to Pyongyang are routinely taken to pay their respects and lay flowers at the monument.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 66
    Kim Jong Un personally inspected the plans for this new water park and had his top officials test the water slides for safety.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Kim Jong Un personally inspected the plans for this new water park and had his top officials test the water slides for safety.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 66
    Visitors to a Pyongyang water park play table tennis.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Visitors to a Pyongyang water park play table tennis.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 66
    The Pyongyang Gold Lane, a bowling alley in the North Korean capital, is popular among young people.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The Pyongyang Gold Lane, a bowling alley in the North Korean capital, is popular among young people.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 66
    Pyongyang Airport is the first stop on tours of North Korea. Air Koryo is the national airline. It operates direct flights from Beijing and Shenyang in China, and Vladivostok in Russia. Air Koryo has an aging fleet, although it has purchased some newer aircraft in recent years.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Pyongyang Airport is the first stop on tours of North Korea. Air Koryo is the national airline. It operates direct flights from Beijing and Shenyang in China, and Vladivostok in Russia. Air Koryo has an aging fleet, although it has purchased some newer aircraft in recent years.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 66
    The inflight magazine features multiple pages on Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The inflight magazine features multiple pages on Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 66
    The inflight meal consists of a burger and a glass of North Korean beer.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The inflight meal consists of a burger and a glass of North Korean beer.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 66
    North Korea Tiger01 ripley NK 021701 inside north korea 021703 inside north korea 021702 inside north korea 021707 Inside North Korea 021601 Inside North Korea 021604 Inside North Korea 021605 Inside North Korea 021606 Inside North Korea 021602 Inside North Korea 021603 Inside North Korea 021601 inside north korea 021503 inside north korea 021507 inside north korea 021502 inside north korea 021504 inside north korea 021506 inside north korea 0215north korea children&#39;s palace 01north korea children&#39;s palace 02north korea children&#39;s palace 03north korea children&#39;s palace 0402 north korea 04051603 north korea 040516nk science tech center ripleynorth korea science center 2north korea science center 5north korea science center 4NK soldier Scenes from the fieldNorth Korea miliary ride pyongyang ripley15 north korea military parade14 north korea military paradenorth korea farmersIMG_1372[1]north korea farmersIMG_1456[1]north korea farmersIMG_1459north korea farmersIMG_1438north korea space raceSpace Scientists 4north korea space raceIMG_1338north korea space raceSpace Scientists 2North Korea hula hoop Scenes from the fieldripley north korea housing 2ripley north korea housing 5ripley north korea housing 9ripley north korea housing 8ripley north korea housing 6ripley north korea housing 3ripley north korea housing 4ripley north korea school 2ripley north korea school 6ripley north korea school 803 north korea orphans06 north korea orphans04 north korea orphans02 north korea orphans 05071519.will.ripley.north.korea17.will.ripley.north.korea16.will.ripley.north.korea15.will.ripley.north.korea11.will.ripley.north.korea07.will.ripley.north.korea13.will.ripley.north.korea12.will.ripley.north.korea09.will.ripley.north.korea04.will.ripley.north.korea03.will.ripley.north.korea02.will.ripley.north.korea

    Sibling rivalry

    Born while Kim Jong Nam was studying overseas, and brought up separately by a mother who saw her husband's first family as rivals to her own sons, Kim Jong Un was never going to be close to his eldest brother.
    Indeed, according to the author Gomi, the two brothers never even met.
    This did not stop Kim Jong Nam openly criticizing his sibling, saying that Kim Jong Un was too weak to maintain control over the country and was a puppet for regime elders.
    Such criticism is unlikely to have gone down well in Pyongyang, which often reacts angrily to any perceived slight, particularly from overseas.
    Speaking to reporters last week, Gomi said Kim Jong Nam's comments were known within the country.
    "A defector told me there was a rumor the oldest son of Kim Jong Il had said critical words about North Korea and could be a cause of (reform)," he said. "That person mentioned the rumor gave him hope."
    South Korean lawmakers said Kim Jong Un ordered the assassination of his half-brother Kim Jong Nam.
    South Korean lawmakers said Kim Jong Un ordered the assassination of his half-brother Kim Jong Nam.
    South Korean lawmaker Lee Cheol-woo, citing a National Intelligence Service briefing, said that Pyongyang had been attempting to assassinate Kim Jong Nam for five years.
    A North Korean man jailed for spying in South Korean in 2012 reportedly said he had been ordered to kill Kim.
    Another lawmaker, Kim Byung-kee, said that Kim Jong Nam had written to his brother in 2012, asking him to spare his life and those of his family.
    According to the South China Morning Post, friends of Kim Jong Nam in Macau said he told them he felt he was living on "borrowed time."
    Zhao said it was possible the timing of Kim's death -- awkward for North Korea as it faces massive international condemnation for its nuclear activity -- may have been a coincidence.
    "Kim Jong Un himself may have agreed for the North Korean spy agency to track down his half-brother, but he may not have directly issued the order to kill him, especially at this moment," he said.
    The opportunity for the alleged assassins may simply have been too good to pass up.