US carrier starts 'routine' patrols in South China Sea

Story highlights USS Carl Vinson last deployed to the South China Sea in 2015

China has a long history of maritime disputes with its neighbors

(CNN) The United States deployed aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to the disputed waters of the South China Sea on Saturday as part of maritime "routine operations."

USS Carl Vinson will be under US command during that period, the Navy said in a statement.

The operation comes amid growing tensions between the United States and China over territory and trade.

In a news conference Wednesday, China's foreign ministry said it heard about the planned deployment days before it happened, and warned Washington against challenging its sovereignty.

"China respects and upholds the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, which countries enjoy under international law, but firmly opposes any country's attempt to undermine China's sovereignty and security in the name of the freedom of navigation and overflight," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.